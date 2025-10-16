Bella Hadid wowed guests at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but people close to her were worried about the state of her health.

In September, Bella's mother, Yolanda Hadid, shared heartbreaking images taken at a hospital. The 28-year-old supermodel was lying in a hospital bed and looking in deep pain as she hugged her mother while receiving treatments for Lyme disease.

'As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence, has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me,' Yolanda wrote on her social media post. 'The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer.'

Yolanda said that she will continue to help medical experts look for ways to cure Lyme disease in the most affordable way possible.

Experimental Treatments

An insider told RadarOnline that the photos shared by Yolanda were taken at St. George Hospital, a few miles away from Munich, Germany.

The German hospital reportedly has a Lyme Specialised Centre that uses treatments like whole-body hyperthermia. It aims to bring the body's temperature to 107°F under sedation for a few hours to destroy the bacteria responsible for the disease.

The source also said that Yolanda spent over $100,000, some of those were spent on experimental procedures for treating the tick-borne illness.

'Yolanda is a strict parent, but it's in her best interests,' the source shared. 'Bella going to Germany was most likely Yolanda's idea, and her pushing her to go there for treatment and take time off from work to get better. Yolanda's very holistic. She and the Hadids have a lot of money, so they're open to experimenting and doing treatments in other countries that are not FDA-approved. They go to these insanely expensive doctors, want the best treatment and are willing to pay whatever they need to get it, especially for Bella – Yolanda doesn't want to see her suffer like she did.'

Bella allegedly went through two sessions of hyperthermia, one week apart. She also had two weeks of antibiotics, multiple peptide infusions, and a round of Chelation therapy to get rid of heavy metals in the body.

The pictures also showed Bella attached to an apheresis catheter in her neck. It is used to take away specific components in the patient's blood.

There are also other services like detox footbaths, laser therapy, colon cleansing and the controversial ozone treatments.

Suffering in Silence

Despite her sultry walk on the Victoria's Secret runway, Bella's friends told Daily Mail that she is secretly enduring physical and emotional pain.

'Bella is as functional as she can be, but there's always room for improvement,' one source revealed. 'She just struggles to be around people. When things get bad, she retreats. Her batteries seem to recharge when she's alone.'

The source also said that she tends to go radio silent for days or weeks, saying: 'But when things are better, she will text back. She doesn't ghost, she just says, "I can't talk today, sorry."'