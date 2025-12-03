Renée Zellweger is reportedly still gripped by lasting fear and embarrassment nearly two decades after her infamous four-month marriage to country star Kenny Chesney, according to reports.

Sources claim the 56-year-old actress remains deeply affected by the intense scrutiny that followed their 2005 annulment in September, particularly the sensationalised legal term 'fraud' that triggered global speculation and one of Hollywood's most public relationship meltdowns.

The short-lived union, which unravelled in 128 days, is said to continue shaping Zellweger's romantic decisions today, especially her desire to fiercely protect her current relationship with British TV presenter Ant Anstead while living quietly in Southern California.

The Shame of the Shortest Celebrity Marriage

Zellweger's 2005 marriage to Chesney remains one of the most notoriously short celebrity unions in modern history, lasting a mere 128 days.

The couple married barefoot on the island of St. John in the US Virgin Islands after a whirlwind four-month courtship, making the sudden split even more dramatic. The filing for annulment, rather than divorce, was the single decision that sparked a media firestorm that sources claim Zellweger is still 'frozen' by.

The key piece of legal jargon used by Zellweger, the term 'fraud ', is typically reserved for cases where one party has been deliberately misled, often about their identity, finances, or ability to have children. The claim instantly sparked intense and cruel speculation across international tabloids, forcing both stars to issue public statements.

Zellweger quickly clarified that the term was 'simply legal language and not a reflection of Kenny's character', but the damage had already been done. Despite her plea for privacy, the court records were made public in December 2005, officially sealing the humiliating public record of the short-lived union.

The source claims that the lingering humiliation of being at the centre of such an explosive, short-lived, and widely debated controversy has deeply affected the star's confidence in her private life.

The 'Fraud' Claim That Triggered Scrutiny

The aftermath of the 'fraud' allegation was particularly brutal for Kenny Chesney. The ambiguous legal term was widely misinterpreted, leading to relentless and derogatory rumours about the country singer's sexuality that persist in some corners of the internet even today.

The star was forced to address publicly and flatly deny the speculation in a high-profile interview on CBS's 60 Minutes in February 2007.

Chesney admitted to interviewer Anderson Cooper that he and Zellweger chose the word 'fraud' because they thought it was 'kind of broad' and the least harmful reason to cite, a decision he later regretted.

He stated the only 'fraud' committed was his own misunderstanding of what marriage entailed, suggesting the relationship was simply overwhelmed by mismatched expectations and conflicting professional lives.

He admitted that he regretted choosing the word 'fraud' as it caused him a lot of public humiliation. However, the current reports suggest Zellweger has never fully recovered from the scrutiny that came with the annulment, with sources claiming the Oscar winner goes to great lengths to ensure her current relationship with British TV presenter Ant Anstead avoids any similar pitfalls.

Prioritising Privacy After the Storm

The lasting impact of the Chesney debacle is evident in Zellweger's subsequent choices. Following the split, she largely retreated from the spotlight, opting for quieter relationships and focusing intensely on her career resurgence.

Since meeting and beginning her relationship with Ant Ansteadon, on the set of his show Celebrity IOU Joyride 2021, the actress has been meticulously private. She has since moved from her home in Texas to Southern California to live closer to Anstead and his son, Hudson, a major commitment made quietly and away from the press.

Sources suggest this prioritisation of privacy is a direct consequence of the 2005 fallout. Having had her most intimate relationship dissected under a global microscope, she is now reportedly fearful of any public attention that could jeopardise her current happiness.

The enduring shame of the four-month marriage, marked by the sensationalised 'fraud' claim, has clearly led the Bridget Jones star to conclude that the only way to safeguard her romance is to keep most of it out of the relentless glare of the world's media.

Anstead himself has acknowledged their mutual preference for privacy, stating their relationship is something he is 'not really willing to talk too much about' to avoid putting undue pressure on it.