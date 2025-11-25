The Miss Universe 2025 pageant has been engulfed in controversy, with a resigned judge threatening legal action and the organisation denying any misconduct. Omar Harfouch, a French-Lebanese musician, publicly resigned from the judging panel days before the competition began, claiming that the top 30 finalists had been pre-selected.

His allegations have sparked a public dispute with the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and its president Raúl Rocha.

Legal Action Considered by Alleged Former Judge

On 18 November, Harfouch announced his resignation on social media, alleging that an 'impromptu jury' had determined the top 30 contestants before the preliminary round. He claimed that the selection was made without the participation of judges from 136 countries. The Miss Universe Organization denied these claims in a statement posted to its official Instagram account, asserting that all evaluations followed established and supervised protocols.

Harfouch disclosed his intention to pursue legal action the following day, 19 November. He wrote that he had consulted one of New York's leading law firms to examine a formal complaint before the Office of the Attorney General. The potential complaint would address allegations including fraud, abuse of power, corruption, deception, breach of contract, conflict of interest, and emotional and reputational damages.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Harfouch said he and his legal team had waited to see if Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, won before initiating any action. With Bosch's victory confirmed, he stated, 'I want to bring justice to contestants, especially the 106 countries who were kicked out three days before the show by a mysterious 'entity'.' He also claimed to have anticipated Bosch's win, alleging that Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha attempted to pressure him into voting for her due to Rocha's business dealings with Bosch's father.

Contestants Speak Out

Hours after Harfouch's resignation, an anonymous contestant told PEOPLE that rumours of a pre-selected top 30 were 'heartbreaking' to learn. Many contestants reportedly discovered the allegations through social media rather than from the organisation. She explained that participants sacrificed personal time, left jobs, and endured exhaustion, illness, and hospitalisation while preparing for the event, believing in the integrity of the competition.

The contestant praised Harfouch for his stance, saying he showed leadership that the organisation claimed to celebrate. 'He showed the very leadership Miss Universe claims to celebrate,' she said. The remarks highlighted the tension between the official narrative of the pageant and the experiences of some participants.

President Denies Resignation

Raúl Rocha, MUO president, responded to the controversy on social media, denying that any judge had resigned. He described Harfouch as an 'opportunist' and insisted that the organisation had followed proper procedures. 'The only truth that stands is that no judge resigned. The musician, whom nobody knew, turned out to be an opportunist, and anyone with good judgment can see how an unknown person tried to latch onto the fame of Miss Universe to gain followers,' Rocha said.

Rocha emphasised that MUO is a private entity and does not receive public funds or sponsorships from public institutions. He explained that judges are unpaid and the organisation covers all expenses incurred by participants. Regarding Bosch's victory, Rocha said, 'Therefore, it is completely false and impossible that any relationship exists between the awarding of the contract and the victory of said contestant in the 74th edition of Miss Universe.'

Ongoing Dispute

As the pageant continues to draw public attention, the conflict between Harfouch and MUO shows no sign of resolution. Harfouch has indicated that legal proceedings may soon follow, while MUO maintains its denial of any misconduct. Both sides continue to assert their positions publicly, leaving the future of the dispute uncertain.