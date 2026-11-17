A 45-year-old woman's ovaries were removed during surgery despite an agreed plan to preserve them, prompting a Hong Kong private hospital to apologise publicly and open an investigation on Tuesday, 17 November.

CUHK Medical Centre, a teaching hospital in Sha Tin, said the error occurred on 12 September while the patient underwent keyhole surgery to remove her uterus and both fallopian tubes. The incident came to public attention after Hong Kong's Department of Health disclosed it in its monthly report on serious medical incidents at private facilities.

The patient had sought treatment after doctors suspected an abnormality involving the lining of her uterus, according to the hospital. A laparoscopic hysterectomy and bilateral salpingectomy were planned, but removal of her ovaries was not part of the procedure.

How the Error Was Discovered

The hospital said the patient's signed consent form and surgical plan both specified that her ovaries should be retained. Before surgery began, the operating team completed its standard checks and confirmed the intended procedure.

Nevertheless, both ovaries were removed. The mistake was discovered after the surgical specimens had been taken out, when a nurse checking the tissue noticed that the ovaries were among the organs removed. The nurse immediately alerted the surgeon that this did not match the agreed plan.

Following an internal investigation, the medical centre attributed the mistake to a temporary 'cognitive blind spot.' It said the surgeon had become highly focused on the immediate clinical steps and had failed to carry out the original plan to preserve the ovaries.

The hospital did not identify the surgeon in its public statement, and no specific penalty was announced.

The hospital said the surgeon had acknowledged the error, explained what happened and apologised to the patient and her family. It also said it would take disciplinary action under its staff regulations.

Hospital Reviews Procedures and Adds Safeguards

The hospital said it informed the patient and her family promptly and reported the incident to the Department of Health within 24 hours. A committee was established to investigate the underlying causes and recommend changes.

The medical centre said the patient was in a stable condition and continued to receive medical follow-up and support. It did not provide further details about her recovery or any longer-term consequences.

The Department of Health classified the operation as a sentinel event, a category of serious medical incident requiring formal reporting and investigation. Its September figures recorded the case as surgery involving an incorrect body part. The department disclosed the case on Monday, 16 November, without naming the hospital.

The department subsequently said it had completed its investigation. It found no evidence that breaches of applicable requirements concerning hospital premises, staffing or equipment had caused the incident. That regulatory finding did not dispute that the ovaries had been removed in error. The department said it would continue monitoring the implementation of corrective measures.

CUHK Medical Centre said it had reviewed its procedures and introduced improvements, including clearer visual reminders during surgery to help teams follow agreed operating plans. It said it would also address the surgeon's individual responsibility through its disciplinary process.