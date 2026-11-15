Richard Sterban, the deep-voiced bass singer whose distinctive refrain helped make the Oak Ridge Boys' 1981 recording of 'Elvira' a country music crossover hit, has died aged 83.

Sterban died on Saturday, 14 November, in Hendersonville, Tennessee, from complications of bronchitis and pneumonia after a long battle with cancer, his family and the band said. His death came about 18 months after he stepped away from touring for health reasons.

'We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers,' his family said in a statement. 'Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time, we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus.'

Sterban's 'Elvira' Bass Hook Became a Signature

Sterban's low 'oom papa mow mow' refrain became one of the defining features of 'Elvira', written by Dallas Frazier and recorded by the Oak Ridge Boys in 1981. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard's country chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the group's biggest crossover success and reaching listeners beyond country radio.

Producer Ron Chancey suggested that Sterban sing the bass line, while Joe Bonsall handled the lead vocal. The recording won the 1982 Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal and was named Single of the Year by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

The group went on to score 17 No. 1 country hits and 34 Top 10 singles, including 'Bobbie Sue', 'American Made' and 'No Matter How High'. It won five Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

From Elvis Presley's Backing Singer to Country Music

Born on 24 April 1943 in Camden, New Jersey, Sterban began singing as a child in Sunday school and later joined his school glee club. He went on to perform with gospel groups, including J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, which backed Elvis Presley onstage.

Sterban appeared with the quartet in the 1972 concert film 'Elvis on Tour'. Later that year, he left Presley's touring operation to join the Oak Ridge Boys as their bass singer. The group's best-known four-man line-up was completed in 1973, when Bonsall joined Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Sterban.

The group's work extended beyond country hits. Its members sang backing vocals on Paul Simon's 'Slip Slidin' Away'. Sterban also spent 30 years as a part-owner of the Nashville Sounds before becoming the minor-league club's official ambassador.

A Final Return to the Grand Ole Opry

After stepping away from regular touring in May 2025, Sterban returned for two Grand Ole Opry appearances on 30 and 31 January 2026, performing 'Elvira' with his bandmates. The Oak Ridge Boys said audiences gave him standing ovations.

On 18 October 2026, Sterban also attended the Country Music Hall of Fame's 2026 Medallion Ceremony in Nashville with fellow Oak Ridge Boys members Duane Allen and William Lee Golden, less than a month before his death.

His death follows that of tenor Joe Bonsall, who died in July 2024 aged 76 after complications from ALS. Bonsall had joined the group in 1973 and was part of its celebrated line-up for five decades.

Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters Lauren and Tori; sons Rich, Doug and Chris; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.