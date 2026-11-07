Kid Rock marked US midterm election week with a photograph of a bull elk and a joke about missing the coverage. Whiskey Riff, which quoted his post on 5 November 2026, placed the singer's hunting trip in the American West.

The singer has backed President Donald Trump since the early days of Trump's political career. Democrats had won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, according to Whiskey Riff, which noted that many were calling the result a 'blue wave'.

Kid Rock mentioned neither party. Under the photograph, he wrote, 'What happened? Was there an election or something? I have been off the grid.' The caption left open how much election coverage he had seen and whether the vote had influenced his plans for the trip.

Fans Fixate on Freezers, Steaks and a New Nickname

For some fans, the photograph raised a practical question about how much meat the singer might bring home. One wrote, 'Yee- Haw! Freezer filled for LONG time.' Another had dinner in mind. 'That'll make for some good steaks.'

Whiskey Riff described most of the reaction as congratulatory, though some people objected to the hunt and others took up the election reference. One reply touched on both subjects in a single sentence. 'Politics don't matter when you're in the woods.'

The last line of Kid Rock's caption also earned him a nickname. A fan worked it into a message of congratulations, writing, 'Off the Grid Rock! Congrats, beautiful bull.'

What Kid Rock Says His Friendship With Trump Has Cost Him

In Whiskey Riff's assessment, the singer's politics have drawn more attention than his music for much of the past decade. Kid Rock has expressed unease about the pressure to choose sides, while maintaining that he wants what is best for the country.

In comments covered by Whiskey Riff on 22 October, only weeks before the midterms, Kid Rock described the effect of the friendship on his working life. Looking back on the years since about 2016, he attributed the loss of corporate deals to his association with Trump. He believed the friendship had also cost him invitations to appear on late-night television.

Country Music's Hunters, From Kid Rock to Luke Combs

One reader reckoned the singer had plenty of company among hunters this year. 'Everyone is getting a bull elk this year it seems! Even Kid Rock.'

Hunting photographs are familiar to country music fans, although the animals vary from one artist to the next. Cody Johnson, Riley Green and Chase Rice have all shared pictures of animals they have brought down. Luke Combs, a keen deer hunter, has often shared accounts of his own trips with fans.

Ella Langley and Evan Felker are among the other country musicians who hunt. In September, some of Langley's older hunting photographs began circulating again and drew criticism from fans.

Kid Rock's own hunting history offered a clue to where he might have taken the bull in his photograph. Whiskey Riff suggested Montana because he has hunted elk successfully in the state before. The singer did not identify the location of this hunt in his caption.