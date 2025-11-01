MTV has officially cancelled Ridiculousness, the viral-clip comedy series that dominated its schedule for more than a decade.

The decision ends one of the network's most recognisable programmes and has sparked speculation that host Rob Dyrdek's multimillion-pound pay deal may have influenced the move.

A 14-Year Run That Defined MTV's Line-Up

The network confirmed the long-running show will conclude after its current season, which began airing in October 2025. No new episodes will be produced, although reruns will continue on MTV and Paramount+ until 2026.

The cancellation comes as parent company Paramount Global restructures its TV arm ahead of a planned merger with Skydance Media, signalling a shift toward more curated and experimental programming.

First aired in August 2011, Ridiculousness became one of MTV's longest-running and most-watched shows. Hosted by Dyrdek alongside Sterling 'Steelo' Brim and Lauren 'Lolo' Wood, who replaced Chanel West Coast in 2024, it featured viral clips of stunts, pranks and internet fails paired with comedic commentary.

Across 46 seasons and more than 1,700 episodes, the show evolved from a late-night filler into the backbone of MTV's schedule. At its peak, Ridiculousness reportedly filled more than half of the network's weekly broadcast hours, a symbol of both its dependability and MTV's overreliance on reruns.

Inside Rob Dyrdek's Massive Pay Deal

While MTV has not commented on whether Dyrdek's salary played a part in the cancellation, Bloomberg reported he was earning at least £24.7 million ($32.5 million) a year.

Bankruptcy filings showed he received about $61,000 (£48,370) per episode as host, and $21,000 (£15,963) per episode as executive producer through his company, Superjacket Productions. His total annual income could have exceeded £34.2 million ($45 million) had the show been renewed beyond 2028.

Superjacket Productions, which oversaw much of the show's production, filed for bankruptcy in 2025, further fuelling debate about the show's cost structure and sustainability.

Why MTV Finally Pulled the Plug

Industry insiders say MTV's decision reflects a broader move away from repetitive programming toward fresh, innovative formats targeting younger viewers.

For years, Ridiculousness filled vast airtime at minimal cost, but critics argued the approach limited MTV's ability to evolve during the streaming era.

By cancelling the show, MTV appears to be prioritising creative reinvention and modern relevance over volume, though analysts note Dyrdek's high salary likely factored into the decision.

The Cost of a Network Built Around One Show

For more than a decade, Ridiculousness was so omnipresent that critics jokingly dubbed MTV 'the Ridiculousness Channel'. Its endless reruns kept ratings steady but highlighted the network's struggle to diversify.

As MTV prepares to reboot its programming strategy, the show stands as both a success story and a cautionary tale, proof that even a hit series can become too dominant and too expensive to sustain.