One of the most popular slasher movie franchises is returning to the cinemas with 'Scream 7.' The upcoming installment sees the return of Neve Campbell as her iconic 'Final Girl' character, Sidney Prescott, in another showdown with the masked killer.

The trailer for the upcoming movie 'Scream 7' was released on Thursday, showing Neve Campbell returning as the franchise's 'final girl,' Sidney Prescott. Alongside Sidney, the franchise's masked killer, known as Ghostface, is also returning, and this time, they have their sights set on Sidney's daughter.

There are also some references in the trailer for longtime fans of the films, such as the name of Sidney's daughter herself. Sidney's daughter Tatum, who might be referencing the name of Sidney's best friend (played by Rose McGowan), who was killed by Ghostface in the 1996 movie. Ghostface's target being Tatum leads her to 'want to become a fighter' just like her mother.

Campbell made her return after skipping 'Scream VI' over a pay dispute with producer Spyglass. The actress explained why she decided not to reprise her role at the time in the book, 'Scary Movie: How the Scream Films Rewrote the Rules of Horror.'

'I knew I wouldn't be able to walk on set if I wasn't being paid what I deserve after decades of doing these films. I love these movies and the idea of them carrying on without me made me sad, but it wasn't worth being disrespected,' said Campbell in the book.

'So I didn't watch the movie, and I didn't pay any attention to how it was doing. I love all those actors. I have no ill will towards anybody who made the movie. I'm happy for anyone who gets to be a part of these films. But for me, it wasn't the right decision to go and be in the film. And now, in the end, it's come back around and I'm really grateful,' said the actress.

More 'Scream' Characters Returning

Another iconic 'Scream' character making their return is reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), who is seen in the trailer telling Sidney, 'Let's unmask this f***er.' Gale is coming back even after she was last seen killed by Ghostface in 'Scream VI.' Cox was announced to return for the seventh installment in December 2024.

While not seen in the trailer, Gale's husband, Officer Dewey Riley (David Arquette), is also going to be coming back even after getting killed in the 2022 'Scream' installment. Arquette, who was also married to Cox in real life, joined in March 2025.

I’m gonna burn it all down. Watch the Official Trailer for Scream 7 – Only in theatres February 27, 2026. pic.twitter.com/jAezh4yn15 — Scream (@ScreamMovies) October 30, 2025

Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich are also known to be reprising their roles as Stu Macher and Billy Loomis, the killers in the original 'Scream' film, for 'Scream 7.' Scott Foley, who played Sidney's half-brother Roman Bridger (and the killer in 'Scream 3'), will also be returning. Mason Gooding and Jasmine Savoy-Brown, who played Chad and Mindy in the revival movies, will also be reprising their roles in the upcoming picture.

Also starring in 'Scream 7' are Isabel May, Joel McHale, Michelle Randolph, Anna Camp, Ethan Embry, Mark Consuelos, Jimmy Tatro, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, and Sam Rechner. The seventh installment is directed by Kevin Williamson, who also wrote the script and the scripts of the original movie, 'Scream 2,' and 'Scream 4.' 'Scream 7' premieres in theatres on 27 February 2026.