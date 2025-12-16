Rob Reiner's Cause Of Death According To Trump: Why The US President Said He Died Of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'
Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home
Celebrated filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their home in Los Angeles on 14 December 2025, prompting a homicide investigation by local authorities. Police later confirmed that the couple's son, Nick Reiner, had been arrested in connection with their deaths.
Rob Reiner, aged 78, was best known for directing films including When Harry Met Sally..., Stand By Me and The Princess Bride. His wife Michele, 68, was a photographer whose work spanned several decades. Tributes quickly followed news of their deaths, with figures from film, politics and public life paying tribute to Reiner's cultural influence and long career.
Public discussion of the case has since been complicated by comments from US president Donald Trump, who linked the deaths to what he described as 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'. His remarks, made on social media, have drawn criticism and raised questions about the role of political rhetoric in responding to personal tragedy.
Deaths and Police Investigation
Emergency services were called to the couple's Brentwood residence after a request for medical assistance, according to local media reports. Officers found both Rob and Michele Reiner with fatal stab wounds, and detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department opened a homicide inquiry. Investigators have not released details about the sequence of events inside the home.
Nick Reiner, 32, was taken into custody later the same day. Police have not publicly outlined the evidence supporting the arrest or suggested a motive. Court proceedings are ongoing, and authorities have said the investigation remains active.
Law enforcement officials have not indicated that Rob Reiner's professional career or political views played any role in the incident. Police have limited public comment, citing the sensitivity of the case and the involvement of close family members.
Trump Comments and Response
Donald Trump addressed the deaths in a post on his social media platform the day after they were reported. In the message, he described Reiner as a long-time critic and suggested that political hostility towards him had contributed to what he referred to as 'Trump Derangement Syndrome', a phrase he has previously used to characterise opposition to his presidency.
While Trump concluded his post by offering condolences to the family, his remarks differed from the tone adopted by many public figures, who focused on mourning the couple and recognising Reiner's professional legacy.
Public Reaction And Tributes
Trump's comments were criticised by figures across politics and media, including some members of his own party. Several public officials said the deaths should be treated as a private family tragedy and not framed through a political lens. Former US president Barack Obama praised Reiner's body of work and his belief in 'the goodness of people', while fellow filmmakers, actors and colleagues highlighted his influence on American cinema.
Others pointed out that there is no evidence connecting Rob Reiner's political views or public criticism of Trump to the circumstances of his death. Law enforcement agencies have made no statements suggesting any ideological motive.
Tributes to Reiner have continued from across the cultural and political spectrum. Messages of condolence have largely avoided political commentary, focusing instead on the loss of the couple and support for their family.
What Is Known So Far
Police continue to investigate the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner as a suspected homicide, with their son in custody and legal proceedings under way. No further details have been released about the alleged events or the evidence involved.
Authorities have not linked the case to political activity or public commentary. Officials have said additional information will be made public as the investigation progresses.
