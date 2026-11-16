The Royal Family has welcomed Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond with a message shared on its official Instagram Story. The greeting followed Amazon MGM Studios' confirmation of the British actor's casting on Monday, 16 November. It featured a photograph of Pattinson alongside the caption, 'Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond'.

The wording reflects the change from Queen Elizabeth II's reign to Charles III's and continues a long association between the monarchy and the 007 films.

Robert Pattinson Becomes the First Bond of Charles' Reign

Pattinson is the seventh actor to play James Bond on screen, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Connery introduced the character in Dr. No in 1962. Craig's final outing, No Time to Die, arrived in 2021 after a five-film run that began with Casino Royale in 2006.

The films featuring all six previous Bond actors were released during Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Charles became king following the Queen's death on 8 September 2022, making Pattinson the first actor to be announced for the role during his reign.

The royal connection has extended beyond greetings. During the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics, a filmed sequence paired Craig's Bond with the Queen. That same year, Charles, then Prince of Wales, and Camilla attended the world premiere of Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall.

Amazon MGM Confirms Its New Bond Creative Team

Amazon MGM Studios has also confirmed that Denis Villeneuve will direct the next film, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer. The studio has yet to disclose the plot or supporting cast.

Villeneuve said Pattinson had 'the timeless soul of 007' while bringing 'a spirit that is completely new'. Pattinson described the role as 'the honour of a lifetime' and said it was 'a dream come true'.

Pattinson became widely known as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga before taking the title role in Matt Reeves' The Batman. His credits also include Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. He is also set to appear in Villeneuve's upcoming Dune: Part Three. Bond will put him at the centre of another long-running screen series, but the character's next story remains under wraps.

What Changes Behind the Scenes of Bond 26

The film, commonly referred to as Bond 26, will be the first produced under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control. That followed a joint venture announced in February 2025 with longtime franchise stewards Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The parties remained co-owners of the James Bond intellectual property, while Amazon gained creative control when the transaction closed on 24 March 2025.

Wilson said he was stepping back from producing after nearly 60 years with the franchise. Broccoli also said she wanted to focus on other projects. Amazon had acquired MGM in 2022 and held distribution rights to the Bond film catalogue. The 2025 agreement extended its role to creative decisions on future films.

ITV News has reported that production is expected to begin in 2027 ahead of a possible 2028 release. Exact dates have not been announced.