Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been photographed together across three countries in less than two months, but a viral blind item has now reframed the relationship entirely, suggesting it may not be genuine.

The speculation comes as Elordi continues to be linked to the next James Bond film and Jenner has appeared in early betting markets as a potential Bond girl candidate.

The post has prompted a wave of online sleuthing, with social media users revisiting earlier sightings through the lens of a possible publicity pairing rather than a confirmed romance.

Elordi is among several actors being discussed for the role of 007, with a casting decision expected before the end of 2026. Jenner has separately featured in betting conversations surrounding potential Bond girl candidates.

The viral post placed both narratives side by side, and it is this overlap that has fuelled the latest wave of speculation about whether the relationship is genuine or strategically timed.

Neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly addressed the claims or confirmed a relationship.

How the Sightings Were Reinterpreted

The pair were first photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, where they were seen in conversation during the event. At the time, the image circulated as a brief red-carpet interaction.

Weeks later, anonymous tips shared through gossip channels claimed the pair were seen 'making out' and 'all over each other' at a Coachella afterparty in Indio.

A source cited in reports described them as having been 'getting to know each other over the last couple of months,' while Khloe Kardashian later referenced Jenner 'seeing someone' during a televised conversation.

What changed the tone of the conversation was not a new sighting, but the viral post itself, which reassembled earlier moments into a single narrative and recast the relationship as potentially constructed rather than spontaneous.

Three Countries and a Shift in Narrative

Sightings continued across multiple locations in May and June. The circulating post highlighted images said to show the pair having breakfast in Hawaii, followed by dinner in California. On 1 June, a restaurant in Tokyo's Shibuya district posted a photograph showing Jenner and Elordi in matching black outfits, with Elordi leaning his head on her shoulder.

Across online discussions, these images were no longer being treated as isolated sightings but as part of a connected timeline being reinterpreted in real time.

The Bond Connection That Fuelled the Conversation

Elordi's name has been increasingly linked to the next James Bond casting process, with industry discussions indicating he is among those being considered for the role. He has reportedly been discussed in relation to meetings involving Bond producers and director Denis Villeneuve, who is attached to the upcoming film. A casting decision is expected before the end of 2026.

At 6'5", Elordi would be both the tallest and one of the youngest actors to portray 007 if cast. Separately, Jenner has appeared in early betting markets around potential Bond girl candidates, placing her ahead of several Hollywood names in speculative odds.

It is the combination of these parallel developments that the viral post highlighted, turning two separate industry narratives into a single frame of interpretation.

Viral Post Drives Online User Narrative

The circulating post spread rapidly across TikTok, where users began re-examining earlier sightings through a different lens.

The video drew pushback in the comments.

One user wrote: 'Why would he think being linked to the Kardashians is a good thing that would lead him to get the Bond movies? This would lead to the opposite.'

Another said: 'Jacob would be a bad choice for Bond. He's attractive, sure. But he doesn't have the charisma for it.'

A third added: 'Also hasn't it already been "rumoured" that the Bond role is going to Tom Holland, who would actually be great and who we already know likes to keep a low profile.'

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Neither Has Commented

Elordi previously said in an interview that constant public attention can complicate personal relationships, noting that being watched makes things more difficult to navigate.

Jenner has separately described preferring private time with close friends and family away from public attention.

Representatives for both Jenner and Elordi have not responded to requests for comment. With Bond casting expected before the end of 2026, both the romance and the speculation surrounding it remain unresolved, driven entirely by sightings, betting markets, industry discussion and a viral post that reframed how earlier moments were being understood.