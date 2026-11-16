Robert Pattinson has described becoming James Bond as 'the honour of a lifetime' and said 'dream come true' was an understatement. The 40-year-old actor was announced on Monday, 16 November, as Daniel Craig's successor, ending the search for the next 007.

His appointment places him at the centre of the first Bond film to be developed under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control, following its 2025 joint venture with longtime franchise custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Denis Villeneuve will direct, reuniting with Pattinson after their work together on the forthcoming Dune: Part Three.

BREAKING: Robert Pattinson has been casted as the new James Bond pic.twitter.com/dKALJfPQn3 — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) November 16, 2026

Robert Pattinson Describes His Bond Ambition

'James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,' Pattinson said. 'I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me.'

His comments appeared in a studio press release following a 26-second announcement teaser posted to the James Bond X account. 'To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,' he continued, adding that he could not be more excited about the partnership and the work ahead.

Villeneuve Welcomes His New James Bond

Villeneuve thanked the actors who had taken part in the selection process before welcoming Pattinson, acknowledging the strength of the competition without identifying individual candidates. 'We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007,' the director said.

'I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond,' Villeneuve added, describing what he believed the actor would bring to the character. 'He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new.'

Bond Producers Explain Pattinson's Appeal

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman offered a joint endorsement, describing Bond as a beloved but enigmatic character whose legacy was 'in great hands with Robert Pattinson'. They pointed to the actor's willingness to take risks and his ability to move between different kinds of performances.

'His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit, and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times,' they said. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, separately praised Pattinson's range, screen presence and intensity, calling the announcement a defining moment for the studio.

Pattinson Adds Bond to His Screen Roles

Pattinson takes on Bond having already played Bruce Wayne in The Batman, following the Twilight films that brought him to a worldwide audience. He is also in production on The Batman Part II, which is scheduled for release in 2028.

In Dune: Part Three, Pattinson plays the villain Scytale, giving him an established working relationship with Villeneuve before they begin their Bond collaboration. His recent screen credits also include The Drama, The Odyssey and Primetime, alongside the major franchise productions with which he is associated.

Amazon Assembles the Next Bond Production

The production team includes Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight as screenwriter, Pascal and Heyman as producers, and Tanya Lapointe as executive producer alongside Villeneuve as director. Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of the Bond intellectual property rights through a joint venture with longtime franchise custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in March 2025.

No release date has been announced for Pattinson's first Bond film, leaving audiences without a confirmed timetable for his debut as 007. For Pattinson, the appointment brings another established screen character into his career, while his first statement focused on gratitude to the filmmakers and the personal significance of being chosen.