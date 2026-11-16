Dolly Parton has received three posthumous Grammy nominations, less than three months after her death at 80. The Recording Academy announced nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards on Monday, 16 November 2026. Parton is recognised twice in Best Country Duo/Group Performance and once for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording.

Parton died in Nashville, Tennessee, on 25 August 2026. Her official website announced her death and shared a video message from her nephew, Brian Seaver. Her team later said she died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, surrounded by loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer.

Before her death, Parton had been preparing for the Broadway production of DOLLY: A True Original Musical. Its official announcement said previews would begin on 7 December 2026, with opening night set for 19 January 2027. The production is proceeding as planned, with the opening scheduled for what would have been Parton's 81st birthday.

The Songs Behind Parton's Nominations

Parton's first country nomination is for 'Butterfly', recorded with Zac Brown Band. The second is for 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning', featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire. Both are nominated in Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The Recording Academy's official nominations list confirms the two country entries and Parton's audiobook nomination. The latter recognises Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, released in November 2025. Parton is among its narrators, alongside Tom Roland, Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase.

'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' first appeared in 1977 on Parton's album New Harvest... First Gathering. The original single reached No. 11 on Billboard's country chart. Parton later included versions on the Straight Talk soundtrack and her 2003 album For God and Country.

The new recording was released on 16 January 2026, ahead of Parton's 80th birthday. It features David Foster on piano and The Christ Church Choir on backing vocals. Parton and Kent Wells produced the recording, according to her official announcement.

Cyrus is Parton's goddaughter, while Queen Latifah's nomination is her first Grammy nod since 2008. The Zac Brown Band's latest recognition brings its Grammy nomination total to nine. Wilson also appears twice in the country category, as a featured performer on Parton's recording and alongside John Mayer on 'Phone, Keys, Wallet'.

Who Parton Is Up Against

Parton's two country entries will compete against each other. Other nominees include 'Here' by Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton. Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert are nominated for 'Horses and Divorces'. Lainey Wilson and John Mayer complete the field with 'Phone, Keys, Wallet'.

In the audiobook category, Star of the Show faces five other nominees. They are Michael J. Fox's Future Boy, Michelle Obama's The Look, and The Man on the Run by Paul McCartney and Morgan Neville. The remaining contenders are Lil Jon's Remix Meditation and Tim Curry's Vagabond: A Memoir. Curry also died in 2026, making his nomination posthumous.

Parton's Grammy history dates to the 21st Annual Grammy Awards in 1979. She won Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for 'Here You Come Again'. She later won for '9 to 5' and 'There Was Jesus', and received the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

British singer RAYE leads the 2027 nominations with 11, followed by ROSALÍA with nine. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 7 February 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It is scheduled to air on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.