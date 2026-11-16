Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, giving the 007 franchise a new leading man after Daniel Craig's departure. Amazon MGM Studios announced the 40-year-old British actor's appointment on Monday, 16 November 2026. Denis Villeneuve will direct, with a screenplay by Steven Knight.

The announcement ends months of speculation about Craig's successor. Pattinson is also committed to another major franchise: Matt Reeves's The Batman Part II, which has resumed production.

The official 007 Instagram account marked the news with a short teaser captioned 'Identity Confirmed', followed by a first-look image of Pattinson in a tuxedo.

The casting marks the first new Bond lead under Amazon MGM's creative control. The studio secured that control through a 2025 joint venture with longtime franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who remain co-owners of the franchise's intellectual property. Craig's final appearance was in No Time to Die, released in 2021, ending his five-film run as the secret agent.

Amazon MGM announced no release date, filming schedule or additional cast members. Its statement confirmed the creative team but offered no plot details.

Why Amazon MGM Chose Robert Pattinson

The studio's explanation focused on Pattinson's acting range and screen presence. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, praised his 'remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity'. Villeneuve said Pattinson had 'the timeless soul of 007' while bringing 'a spirit that is completely new'.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman praised his 'fearlessness as an actor' and 'self-deprecating wit', calling him 'the perfect Bond for our times'. Variety reported on 9 November that Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult had screen-tested. Its report also named Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden among the rumoured contenders.

Pattinson's recent work spans studio franchises and independent projects. He appeared as Antinous in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, played Chris Hansen in A24's Primetime and starred opposite Zendaya in The Drama. His other film credits include Tenet, The Lighthouse and Mickey 17.

Pattinson has also worked with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three, playing Scytale, a shapeshifting Face Dancer assassin. The film is scheduled for release later this year.

What Bond Means for the Batman Part II

Pattinson's appointment raises a scheduling question. He is returning as Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part II, the sequel to Reeves's 2022 film. Warner Bros. has scheduled the follow-up for 18 February 2028, following several delays.

Production was temporarily paused in October while Reeves dealt with a family matter. However, Pattinson confirmed on 26 October that filming had resumed and that he was expected to return to set within days. Amazon MGM has not announced a shooting schedule for Bond, so it is not yet clear whether the two films will overlap.

Henry Cavill's absence may revive discussion of his long association with Bond. He auditioned for Casino Royale in 2005 but lost the part to Craig. In a March 2026 Heat interview, Cavill said he might be 'a bit old to start now' at 42, but would consider playing a villain.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has also been linked to Bond for years. There is no report that he made the final shortlist alongside Pattinson.

The studio has yet to reveal the film's title, release date, supporting cast or story. For now, fans will have to wait to see how Pattinson plays 007.