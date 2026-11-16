Taylor Swift has matched Kendrick Lamar's Grammy record after The Life of a Showgirl received an Album of the Year nomination on Monday, 16 November. She is the second artist to receive Album of the Year nominations for five consecutive studio albums. The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards, which will take place in February 2027.

Swift received five nominations, including three in the Big Four categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The milestone concerns consecutive studio albums, not consecutive Grammy ceremonies. Swift's run covers Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, The Tortured Poets Department and The Life of a Showgirl. Lamar reached the same mark when GNX received an Album of the Year nomination at the 2026 Grammys. Despite five consecutive nominations, he has yet to win the category.

The Life of a Showgirl is Swift's 12th studio album. Released on 3 October 2025, it missed the eligibility window for the 2026 awards, which closed on 30 August 2025. The album instead qualified for the 2027 ceremony, whose eligibility period ran from 31 August 2025 to 28 August 2026.

Variety reported that the latest nominations bring Swift's career total to 63 Grammy nominations and 14 wins.

Inside Taylor Swift's Five Grammy Nominations

Alongside Album of the Year, Swift is nominated for Record of the Year with 'The Fate of Ophelia', the album's opening track.

She is also nominated for Song of the Year with 'I Knew It, I Knew You', which she co-wrote with Jack Antonoff for Pixar's Toy Story 5. The track also earned a nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Her fifth nomination is for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, recognising the title track with Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift remains the only artist to have won Album of the Year four times. Her victories came with Fearless, 1989, Folklore and Midnights. A fifth victory in February would extend her record in the category.

Taylor Swift Faces a Crowded Field at the 2027 Grammys

Swift is not the leading nominee this year. British singer RAYE tops the list with 11 nominations, followed by ROSALÍA with nine. Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Olivia Rodrigo each received seven, while Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas earned six apiece.

The Album of the Year field includes Bridgers' Lost Weekend, Dean's The Art of Loving, Langley's Dandelion and Mars' The Romantic. RAYE's THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., Rodrigo's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and ROSALÍA's LUX (Complete Works) complete the eight nominees.

In Record of the Year, Swift faces competition from RAYE's 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!', Rodrigo's 'the cure' and ROSALÍA's 'Berghain', featuring Björk and Yves Tumor. Tame Impala and JENNIE are also nominated for 'Dracula'.

The 69th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, 7 February 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Final-round voting runs from 10 December 2026 to 7 January 2027.

At the 2025 Grammys, Swift went home empty-handed despite six nominations for The Tortured Poets Department and its songs. Whether The Life of a Showgirl changes that story is now up to the Recording Academy's voters.