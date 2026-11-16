Elon Musk gave Saturday Night Live's latest impersonation of him just five out of 10, then told the programme to 'try harder' after its 14 November sketch made the Tesla and SpaceX boss part of a joke about technology executives.

The opening sketch featured John Mulaney as a CIA official teaching technology executives how to recognise attempts to obtain confidential information. Jeremy Culhane portrayed Musk, alongside fictional versions of Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei.

Elon Musk Rates SNL Impersonation Five Out of 10

Musk delivered his verdict beneath an X post comparing the comedians' impressions with their real-life counterparts.

'I'd give them maybe 5/10 for me,' he wrote, before adding: 'They need to try harder.'

His criticism went beyond the impersonation. After SNL promoted the sketch on X, Musk replied with a Venn diagram suggesting that the programme and humour had little in common, adding 'Lol'.

He also shared footage from his 2021 SNL hosting appearance, captioning it 'fwiw', meaning 'for what it's worth'.

In another exchange, an X user criticised the programme's political comedy, arguing that personal insults were not funny. Musk agreed, replying: 'Exactly'.

The sketch had received nearly four million YouTube views when The Daily Beast reported on Musk's reactions on Monday, 16 November. Some viewers praised the opening sequence, while others focused on a recurring joke involving a spray bottle.

How SNL's Tech CEO Sketch Made Elon Musk the Punchline

The sketch followed an announcement on 12 November that Jensen Huang had resigned as chief executive of NVIDIA. The company appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searched for a permanent replacement.

Huang's reported departure provided the backdrop for the fictional CIA briefing, which centred on technology executives potentially revealing sensitive information through romantic relationships. Mulaney's character warned them that strangers expressing romantic interest might actually be seeking industry secrets.

Culhane's Musk repeatedly interrupted the briefing with jokes, prompting the fictional CIA official to spray him with water.

Former cast member Bowen Yang made a surprise appearance as Huang, wearing the technology executive's signature leather jacket. Culhane's Musk suggested their jackets gave them something in common and that they could form a biker gang riding Harley-Davidsons.

Yang's character sprayed him again and shouted: 'Bad Elon!'

The exchange prompted reactions on YouTube. One commenter suggested interviewers should keep a spray bottle beside them when speaking to Musk, while another called for merchandise featuring the joke.

A Second Musk Impression Earlier in November

The 14 November sketch followed Culhane's earlier impersonation of Musk during SNL's Weekend Update segment on 7 November.

In that appearance, Culhane's fictional Musk asked a scripted version of his AI chatbot Grok to deliver an insulting assessment of its creator. The fictional chatbot's responses included jokes about Musk's South African background and family relationships.

The two November appearances used different comic devices: in Weekend Update, the fictional Grok supplied remarks about its creator; in the later opening sketch, Culhane's Musk took part in a group briefing.

Musk hosted Saturday Night Live in May 2021. His latest criticism was therefore directed at a programme on which he had previously appeared as a guest host.