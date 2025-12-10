Roderick 'Rory' MacLeod, a veteran musician and respected educator, was walking his dogs in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, when he was fatally struck by a sports utility vehicle driven by a woman with more than 100 previous arrests,

The death of the 70-year-old bassist, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated group Roomful of Blues, has triggered widespread concern over road safety and repeat offender oversight after police identified the driver as 41-year-old Shannon Godbout, whose extensive criminal history is now central to public debate.

Authorities said in a release that the crash occurred just after 7:21 a.m. on Saturday along Spring Street on Route 138.

According to investigators, Godbout's vehicle veered from her lane, struck two telephone poles and then hit MacLeod as he was walking near his home in Hope Valley.

Emergency responders transported him to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died of his injuries. One of his dogs reportedly fled the scene and returned home.

Driver's Extensive Criminal Record Raises Questions

Police said Godbout had a documented history of more than 100 arrests, including numerous traffic violations and at least 82 outstanding court warrants at the time of the incident. Officers at the scene reported finding illegal narcotics along with packaging materials consistent with drug distribution.

She has been charged with driving to endanger resulting in death, as well as narcotics possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. Investigators noted that additional charges may be considered as the inquiry progresses.

The extent of Godbout's criminal record has fuelled renewed scrutiny of offender monitoring systems and how someone with this history was still legally able to operate a vehicle. Local officials said the investigation would examine the events leading up to the crash, including whether impairment, speed or other contributing factors were involved.

Celebrated Bassist Known for Decades of Musical Influence

MacLeod's death has been felt deeply within Rhode Island's music community. A bassist for more than five decades, he was widely admired for his work with Roomful of Blues, a group inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

He contributed to the band during a period when it earned national recognition and a Grammy nomination. His career included collaborations with numerous musicians across the blues, swing and roots genres, making him a familiar figure on both local and regional stages.

In later years, MacLeod and his wife, musician and educator Sandol Astrausky, taught at Brown University. The pair led the Old-Time String Band programme, mentoring younger performers and helping preserve traditional American music. Friends described him as upbeat and charismatic, someone whose skill and easy manner made him a valued presence in every ensemble he joined.

Community and Music Industry React to Sudden Loss

Messages of grief have continued to emerge from musicians, colleagues and community members who knew MacLeod through his decades of work. Roomful of Blues acknowledged his passing with a statement honouring his contributions and describing him as a gentle and talented performer. Residents in Hopkinton said the news was 'shocking' and highlighted growing concerns about pedestrian safety in the area.

The incident has intensified discussion about road safety, accountability for repeat offenders and the broader implications of allowing high-risk drivers on the road. Police said they will release further updates as the investigation develops, including information on court proceedings involving Godbout and any scheduled memorial events for MacLeod.