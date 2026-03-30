Rolls‑Royce Holdings PLC (LSE:RR.) has been one of the most talked‑about shares on the FTSE 100 in recent years, with its share price surging as aviation demand recovered and investor sentiment improved. Nonetheless, there are several real risks that could weigh on the stock, particularly for those considering a new position or holding long-term.

While bullish narratives around Rolls‑Royce's turnaround have dominated headlines, a closer look suggests that enthusiasm may be overshadowing three key threats that could challenge the company's stock performance in the months ahead.

1. Volatility In A Tough Sector

One glaring risk for Rolls‑Royce is the inherent volatility of the aerospace and defence sector. Despite recent gains, the company's share price has shown dramatic swings. Over the past week alone, Rolls‑Royce shares oscillated, rising on one trading day before slipping 3.69 per cent the next. On 26 March, the stock underperformed the wider market, closing more than 19.01 per cent below its 52‑week high of £14.20. On 27 March, it slid further to be 21.94 per cent below its peak.

These price fluctuations reflect broader market sentiment and sector pressure. Geopolitical uncertainty, such as turbulence in the Middle East, continues to spook global markets and can exacerbate swings in cyclical stocks like Rolls‑Royce. Investors should be mindful that even strong recent performance does not guarantee stability, particularly in a sector closely tied to global travel trends and geopolitical events.

2. Execution Risks And Cash Flow Challenges

Another risk lies in execution and the company's financial flexibility. Rolls‑Royce's recovery story has relied heavily on improved operations, rising flying hours, and the success of key engine programmes. However, delivery schedules and supply chain issues remain a drag on operations across the aerospace industry.

The company's flagship engines, such as the Trent 1000 family, have seen historical production challenges. While technical fixes have largely stabilised the fleet, past delays and engineering issues highlight the material financial implications of operational headwinds.

Moreover, Rolls‑Royce has invested heavily in future technologies, including electric and hybrid propulsion systems, as well as partnerships such as the battery supply agreement with Forsee Power. These initiatives are strategic but capital-intensive, and if they fail to generate expected returns within planned timeframes, they could further pressure cash flow and investor confidence.

A downturn in civil aerospace demand, perhaps triggered by a global recession or slower airline fleet expansions, would only amplify execution risks, as the company's fortunes are closely tied to flying hours and engine maintenance services.

3. Economic And Funding Sensitivities

The third major risk for Rolls‑Royce investors stems from macroeconomic and financial variables. Aerospace companies like Rolls‑Royce are sensitive to interest rate trends, currency fluctuations, and government defence spending priorities. A contraction in global growth, rising borrowing costs, or unfavourable exchange rate moves could all weigh on profitability.

Despite a recent credit upgrade from Moody's, which raised Rolls‑Royce's rating to A3 with a stable outlook due to stronger earnings and financial discipline, the company remains exposed to external factors largely beyond its control.

Further complicating this picture are the resurgence of inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks, both of which have weighed on broader markets. Rolling shocks to demand, exchange rate volatility, and tightening monetary policy could hamper investment appetite for growth‑oriented industrial stocks like Rolls‑Royce.

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Balancing Risk And Reward

It's worth noting that Rolls‑Royce still has compelling upside for investors with long horizons. The recovery in global air travel, improving aftermarket services, and strategic diversification efforts underscore a business that can generate sustained value.

Nevertheless, the risks outlined, including sector volatility, execution headwinds, and macro sensitivities, are real and could continue to influence share price performance in the short- to medium-term. Shareholders and prospective buyers must therefore balance optimism with caution.

Rolls‑Royce's recent performance has captivated many investors, but the company's share price certainly isn't bulletproof. From cyclically driven volatility to underlying operational and economic risks, a range of factors could challenge future gains. Awareness of these dynamics is crucial for anyone weighing an investment in one of the FTSE 100's most storied stocks.

Investors who account for both the opportunities and risks are better positioned to navigate the ups and downs of this iconic aerospace name.