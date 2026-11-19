It's been a while since Dwayne Johnson graced TV screens as a full-time WWE performer. On 28 November, the Hollywood star is set to return to where it all started.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Johnson was asked by McAfee if his WWE return was 'coming any time soon or ever.' In response, the man affectionately known by wrestling fans as 'The Rock' dropped a bombshell.

'Here is the truth: I would not miss next week for the world, man. I'm going to Houston. Houston, we don't have a problem...I'm gonna go to Survivor Series.'

Johnson is referring to the fact that WWE's annual November event, Survivor Series, will take place at Houston's Daikin Park. For Johnson, this won't just be a homecoming to his wrestling roots. It is also a significant milestone in his professional career.

The Rise of 'The Rock'

At the 1996 Survivor Series, Johnson made his first appearance on WWE television. Wearing a checkered collar, blue trunks and aqua-coloured streamers, he was introduced to fans as Rocky Maivia, a name that paid tribute to his father and grandfather, who had also worked in the wrestling industry.

Johnson was a wide-eyed, perpetually smiling performer that night, but over the years, his persona became more arrogant, with an increasingly sharp tongue. As 'The Rock,' Johnson skyrocketed in popularity and became one of the pillars of WWE's 'Attitude Era' from 1997 to 2001.

This surge in star power led to opportunities in Hollywood, a route Johnson decided to embrace fully despite his hugely successful wrestling career. Two decades, multiple film franchises and billions of dollars in gross revenue later, Johnson is one of the most recognisable names in entertainment.

Although Johnson last competed as a full-time professional wrestler in the early 2000s, he has renewed his ties with WWE in recent years. In January 2024, Johnson joined the board of directors of the TKO Group, which consists of both WWE and the UFC. In the build-up to that year's WrestleMania, Johnson took on the villainous persona of 'The Final Boss,' making life miserable for crowd favourite Cody Rhodes.

Hits and Misses for Johnson

While Johnson thrilled wrestling fans with his clashes against Rhodes that year, some of his recent films have been less successful. His 2025 sports biographical film The Smashing Machine was a box-office bomb, while this year's live-action adaptation of Disney's Moana disappointed both critics and audiences commercially.

Still, Johnson's film career continues, with Jumanji: Open World set for a Christmas Day release. Before the film hits cinemas, however, Johnson will appear before a live audience at the home of the Houston Astros. With Rhodes set to compete at Survivor Series and Johnson's cousin Roman Reigns also in action, there's no telling what will unfold when 'The Rock's' entrance music hits.

With 10 world heavyweight titles and an array of WrestleMania moments under his belt, Johnson can play on nostalgia by simply delivering his catchphrases and waving to the crowd. But perhaps, for one night only, 'The Rock' can electrify a WWE audience once again by laying the smackdown on an unsuspecting opponent.