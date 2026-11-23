Tom Jackson, the former Denver Broncos linebacker and long-time ESPN NFL analyst, died on Friday, 20 November 2026, aged 75. His death was announced on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown two days later. Neither ESPN nor the Broncos disclosed the cause of death.

Jackson's family had requested that his longtime friend and broadcasting partner, Chris Berman, break the news, according to the Associated Press. Berman opened Sunday's programme with a tribute to the man who had worked alongside him for nearly three decades.

For many viewers, Jackson was as recognisable behind a television desk as he had been on the field. His career spanned Denver's celebrated 'Orange Crush' defence and some of American football's most influential highlight programmes.

Tom Jackson's Cause of Death Has Not Been Disclosed

Neither ESPN nor Denver's official statement provided medical details or identified the location of Jackson's death. Berman expressed shock at the loss, but his reaction did not establish anything about Jackson's health or the circumstances surrounding his death.

'All of us are stunned,' Berman said in a statement released by ESPN on Sunday. He recalled the years they spent presenting NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown, and the enjoyment their production team took in the work.

'Tom was my best friend professionally and personally,' Berman said. The pair had spoken on the Tuesday before Jackson's death, Berman told viewers. Jackson had also made a surprise visit to ESPN weeks earlier, according to the Associated Press.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro remembered Jackson as a generous mentor whose warmth complemented his authority as a former player. The network's studio in Bristol, Connecticut, bears the names of Jackson and Berman.

In its tribute, the Broncos extended condolences to Jackson's wife, Jennifer, and their daughters, Taylor and Morgan. No further explanation regarding his death had been made public as of Monday, 23 November.

Broncos and ESPN Honour Tom Jackson's Career

A fourth-round draft pick from Louisville in 1973, Jackson spent his entire 14-season NFL career with the Broncos. He became a leader of the 'Orange Crush' defence, which took the Broncos to their first Super Bowl after the 1977 season.

Jackson also played in Super Bowl XXI after the 1986 season, his final year as a player. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and two Associated Press All-Pro honours. Denver inducted him into its Ring of Fame in 1992.

After joining ESPN in 1987, Jackson partnered with Berman on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown. Their Sunday highlights coverage became essential viewing for fans who could not easily follow every game.

Jackson retired from ESPN in 2016 after 29 years and returned briefly in 2019. In 2015, he received the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, an honour for broadcasting rather than for player induction.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Jackson's leadership and the way his television work helped people understand football. Fans also shared memories online. One Reddit user described Berman's tribute as 'a hard watch, but a good one'.

Denver observed a moment of silence before Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, showed a tribute video, and highlighted Jackson's Ring of Fame name. Linebacker Alex Singleton wore Jackson's jersey before the match.

After the Broncos' 38-24 victory, head coach Sean Payton held up a game ball for Jackson's wife and family.