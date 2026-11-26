Remember when Tom Holland traded his Spider-Man suit for a corset and fishnets to perform Rihanna's Umbrella? Nearly a decade later, that viral moment has found a new life on the Dancing With the Stars ballroom floor. And it's all thanks to comedian Connor Wood and his professional dance partner, Rylee Arnold.

As it turns out, Arnold was the mastermind behind the idea to recreate Holland's iconic performance for the Season 35 finale. And she had a pretty good reason for thinking Wood was the right person to pull it off.

Speaking with Extra after the 24 November finale, Arnold revealed that the inspiration came from her first impression of the comedian. 'When I first met him, I was like, he gives Tom Holland,' she explained. 'He's a little bit goofy, cute, kind of athletic.'

According to Arnold, whose DWTS experience goes all the way back to Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, she believed that her partner could nail the routine. Arnold also recalled the sense of determination that she got from Wood when she first met him. 'His first thing he said to me is, I'm going to lean in, in this competition,' she shared.

Connor Wood channels Tom Holland for DWTS finale

Arnold and Wood's freestyle paid homage to Holland's 2017 performance on Lip Sync Battle, where he combined Umbrella with Gene Kelly's Singin' in the Rain.

The routine began with Wood sporting a tuxedo, just like Holland did in the original performance. Things took a more daring turn when the comedian revealed his own corset and fishnets before dancing alongside Arnold in simulated rain.

The routine was a playful recreation of one of the internet's most beloved celebrity performances, with Wood putting his own spin on the choreography.

Wood Hopes Tom Holland Approves of the Tribute

Wood was clearly aware of the shoes he had to fill. Following the performance, he even had a message for the Marvel star. 'Tommy, I hope I made you proud,' the comedian told Extra. He also showed off a scrape on his knee, joking that the routine had involved plenty of 'blood, sweat, tears,' which he hoped Holland would appreciate as a clear picture of effort.

The judges were largely impressed, too. Bruno Tonioli greeted Wood with a playful 'Hello, Spidey!' before praising the routine as superb musical comedy and joking that Holland should watch his back.

Carrie Ann Inaba claimed to have seen a mistake in the routine, while Derek Hough commended Arnold for the work she had put into helping Wood throughout the season. The pair ultimately earned 29 out of 30 points for their freestyle.

A Memorable Finale Moment for Arnold and Wood

Wood and Arnold had developed a fan-favorite partnership, with their natural chemistry and entertaining routines helping them reach the finale. Although they ultimately finished third, with Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach winning it all, their freestyle provided one of the night's most memorable pop culture moments.

And if Holland happens to catch the performance, he now knows exactly who deserves credit for bringing his iconic Umbrella routine back to the spotlight: Rylee Arnold.