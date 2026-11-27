Netflix has removed a claim that Tyson Fury has schizophrenia from its new documentary after his wife, Paris, said he had never received that diagnosis. The change comes as British boxing officials assess the heavyweight's fitness ahead of his scheduled fight against Anthony Joshua at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 11 December.

The streaming company confirmed it had revised the documentary before its release on Friday, 27 November, following further information from the Fury family. The British Boxing Board of Control had announced plans to assess Fury before Paris issued her clarification.

The change to the film and the board's review come as preparations continue for the contest. The two boxers are reportedly set to share a £150 million purse, although the financial arrangements have not been officially confirmed.

Netflix Removes Tyson Fury Schizophrenia Claim After Paris Clarifies Remarks

Paris Fury said her original comments referred to a conversation about her husband's mental health several years ago. She acknowledged that the terminology she had used was inaccurate.

She recalled symptoms that she associated with schizophrenia, but stressed that her husband did not have the condition and had never received such a diagnosis. Her clarification prompted Netflix to work with the family to amend the documentary.

Paris also expressed pride in Fury's willingness to discuss his personal experiences publicly and thanked supporters for the encouragement their family had received.

The film continues to explore Fury's mental health struggles following his heavyweight championship victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. Fury, 38, describes experiencing severe anxiety and emotional distress during a particularly difficult period of his life.

'Words can't explain the darkness I was in,' the former world heavyweight champion said.

The documentary also features interviews with Paris and Fury's father, John Fury, as well as previously unseen archive footage. The amendment concerns the claim about schizophrenia; the film's other material about Fury's experiences remains part of the documentary.

Boxing Chiefs Assess Tyson Fury Ahead of Anthony Joshua Fight

Robert Smith, general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, told BBC Sport that officials were examining the matter.

Smith expressed confidence that Fury would be cleared to compete, but said the decision rested with the board's doctors. He declined to discuss the specifics of the medical assessment.

The review is taking place ahead of Fury's planned bout with Joshua, which would be the pair's first meeting in a professional boxing ring after years of anticipation. The review's outcome has not been publicly confirmed.

The contest also has significant commercial implications. According to talkSPORT, the fighters are expected to share a reported £150 million purse. The figure has not been officially confirmed.

Netflix is scheduled to broadcast the fight globally, allowing existing subscribers to watch without paying an additional fee.

Preparations in Cardiff have also included a change to the stadium's permitted entertainment hours. On 25 November, councillors approved an extension until 3 a.m. The later start is intended to accommodate American television audiences, with the main event expected at approximately 1:30 a.m. GMT on 12 December.

Some local residents objected to the extended hours, citing concerns about noise and disruption in surrounding neighbourhoods. The council approved the application after considering arrangements for security, transport and crowd dispersal.

The board's medical review remains a key factor in whether Fury can take part. Smith said: 'If our doctors are satisfied he's fit to box, he will box.'