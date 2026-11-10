Romesh Ranganathan has responded to criticism over his decision to donate his winnings from The Celebrity Traitors to a refugee charity, saying the negative reaction has actually encouraged more people to support the cause.

The comedian, 48, won the second series of the BBC reality competition alongside actor Sebastian 'Bash' Croft. Both contestants chose organisations supporting refugees and displaced people as the recipients of their prize money, prompting criticism from some viewers and public figures.

Speaking on Croft's Sunday Scaries podcast, Ranganathan addressed the controversy, explaining why he had selected the Refugee Council and suggesting that the criticism had helped bring attention to the challenges faced by refugees.

Why Did Romesh Ranganathan Choose the Refugee Council?

Ranganathan won £41,500 after reaching the final of The Celebrity Traitors alongside Croft, who received an equal share of the £83,000 prize pot.

The comedian chose the Refugee Council, a UK charity that supports refugees and people seeking asylum. Croft selected Choose Love, an organisation providing humanitarian assistance to refugees and displaced communities.

Ranganathan explained that his decision was motivated by frustration with the way refugees are discussed in public debate.

'I had got involved with Refugee Council because I got so fed up of the rhetoric against refugees and how these people are being demonised,' he said. He also suggested that refugees were sometimes used as a distraction from other issues, with people being encouraged to blame vulnerable communities for wider problems.

Ranganathan acknowledged that people were entitled to different opinions, but made clear that supporting refugees was something he felt strongly about.

Romesh Ranganathan Says Backlash Has 'Galvanised' Supporters

The comedian also addressed the angry reactions that followed the winners' announcements, suggesting that critical voices had received disproportionate attention.

He said the negative comments had been amplified because controversy made for an appealing media story. However, he emphasised that many people had also expressed support for the donations.

'Loads of people have come out in support,' Ranganathan said. 'And actually, the people kicking off about it has kind of galvanised the people who think it's a lovely thing.'

Rather than allowing the backlash to overshadow the gesture, he suggested that the discussion had encouraged more people to speak up in favour of helping vulnerable communities. The response followed criticism from some viewers who questioned why the winners had chosen refugee charities rather than organisations supporting other causes.

Some public figures also challenged the decisions, arguing that smaller charities or organisations helping people in the UK should have received the money instead.

Sebastian Croft Explains His Choose Love Donation

Croft, who played alongside Ranganathan throughout the competition, also discussed the reaction to their charity choices.

The actor revealed that he had volunteered with Choose Love when he was younger and had already developed a personal connection with the organisation.

He explained that neither winner had discussed their intended charities during the competition, making it a coincidence that they both selected organisations working with refugees.

Croft also reflected on the criticism, saying it had made him think about how difficult life must be for people navigating the systems designed to support them after fleeing dangerous situations.

Choose Love supports refugees and displaced people, including LGBTQ+ individuals who have been forced to leave their homes because of persecution.

Maya Jama Also Donates to Charity

The winners were not the only contestants to turn the programme's prize money into charitable support.

Love Island presenter Maya Jama, who was one of the final contestants and a Traitor, also made a substantial personal donation to Action for Children after missing out on the victory. The presenter donated £83,000 of her own money, matching the full prize pot.

Together, the winners and Jama directed at least £166,000 towards charitable causes, excluding Ranganathan's additional reported donation to Blue Marine Foundation.

What Happens Next for 'The Celebrity Traitors'?

Ranganathan and Croft's victory marked the conclusion of the second celebrity edition of the BBC competition. The pair remained Faithful throughout the game and were the last two contestants standing after the final roundtable.

The civilian version of The Traitors is expected to return for its fifth series in early 2027, although the BBC has yet to confirm an exact broadcast date.

For Ranganathan, however, the conversation following the finale has extended beyond the competition itself. His response to the backlash shows that he remains committed to supporting refugees, while the reaction has brought further attention to the charities chosen by the winners.

Despite the criticism, the comedian believes the public support has demonstrated that many people agree with their decision to use the prize money to help those in need.