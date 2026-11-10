Suki Waterhouse's former handbag brand, Pop & Suki, has been accused of leaving a Chinese manufacturer with approximately $120,000 (£89,300) in unpaid bills, allegedly causing financial difficulties for factory workers and the business owner. The claims, dating back to 2018 and 2019, resurfaced on social media in late October 2026 after emails allegedly involving company management and a Chinese factory intermediary were shared online.

The controversy has also drawn attention to Waterhouse's partner, Robert Pattinson, although there is no evidence linking him to the alleged debt. The renewed scrutiny comes years after the brand reportedly ceased operating.

Supplier Alleges $120,000 Debt

The allegations centre on a Chinese leather goods manufacturer reportedly associated with Qingdao Donglim, which supplied handbags to Pop & Suki. According to Kelly, who says she acted as an intermediary for the Chinese factory, Pop & Suki stopped making payments from late 2018 and left approximately $120,000 outstanding.

Today my heart is breaking for Kelly & all the workers in China who were reminded once again how powerless they are against the PR machine utilized both by Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse in order to silence them. https://t.co/NpR9cuvtb6 — 𝓘. (@mcgdalene) November 7, 2026

She has shared what she describes as emails from early 2019 in which company representatives discuss cash shortages, goods stuck at the Port of Los Angeles, and a possible sale of the brand.

Kelly allegedly contacted the company's chief executive, Leo Seigal, requesting at least partial payment of outstanding invoices. She claimed the factory was struggling financially, workers had not been paid and its owner had borrowed money to cover expenses.

These claims have not been independently verified through court records or statements from Waterhouse, Jamie or Seigal, and the brand has not publicly responded.

Pop & Suki's Financial Difficulties

Waterhouse co-founded Pop & Suki in 2016 alongside television presenter Poppy Jamie, with Leo Seigal serving as chief executive. Known for its customisable handbags, the brand reportedly generated approximately $2.5 million (£1.9 million) in revenue in 2017, according to Forbes, before becoming inactive around 2019.

Emails shared online suggest the company was experiencing financial difficulties, although their authenticity has not been independently verified.

Pattinson Drawn Into Controversy

The renewed allegations have also brought attention to Waterhouse's partner, Robert Pattinson, with some social media users questioning the couple's response to the reported financial difficulties faced by the Chinese supplier. The criticism comes as Pattinson, 40, has been mentioned in speculation surrounding the casting of the next James Bond. Although his name has circulated in discussions about the role, no official announcement has confirmed his involvement or selection.

Pattinson was not identified as a founder or executive of Pop & Suki, and there is no evidence that he was involved in the company's financial decisions or responsible for its alleged debts. Neither Waterhouse nor Pattinson has publicly addressed the renewed allegations in the material reviewed.

Old Debt Claims Resurface

The allegations gained renewed attention in late October after Reddit users shared screenshots of correspondence and accounts attributed to Kelly. Discussions subsequently spread to X and Chinese platforms, including Douban, while Chinese-language media also examined the reported unpaid bills.

Some users questioned the brand's earlier emphasis on Los Angeles manufacturing, citing shipping records suggesting that products were sourced from China. However, the existence of overseas suppliers does not establish that every product was manufactured there or that specific origin claims were false.

There is no publicly confirmed court ruling establishing liability for the alleged $120,000 debt. Years after Pop & Suki reportedly ceased operating, Kelly maintains that the Chinese supplier has still not received the outstanding payments. The claim has not been established by a court ruling identified in the available reporting.