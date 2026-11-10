Paul McCartney's fortune has reached an estimated $1.4 billion, but his biggest business is not built around The Beatles. According to Forbes, the 84-year-old music legend has amassed much of his wealth through MPL Communications, the publishing company he founded, which manages his own music catalogue and those of other artists.

The former Beatle now ranks as the world's third-richest musician, behind Jay-Z, worth an estimated $2.8 billion, and Taylor Swift, valued at $2 billion.

The Publishing Empire Behind His Billions

McCartney founded MPL Communications in 1969, turning a business venture into one of music's most valuable publishing portfolios. Rather than relying solely on Beatles royalties, the company acquired copyrights associated with artists including Buddy Holly, alongside Broadway scores.

Forbes estimates that MPL Communications is worth at least $250 million and likely generates tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue. Its extensive publishing catalogue earns royalties through the streaming, recording, licensing, and public performance of copyrighted compositions, subject to applicable rights and licensing arrangements.

That means performances of Grease and streams of 'Blue Suede Shoes' can generate royalties for McCartney, even when he is nowhere near a recording studio. The strategy has helped turn his songwriting success into a valuable publishing business that continues generating income decades after many of the songs were written.

Christmas Classics Bring Year-Round Riches

Holiday music is another valuable part of McCartney's publishing empire. His catalogue includes rights associated with five familiar festive favourites: 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,' 'The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),' 'Wonderful Christmastime', 'Blue Christmas', and 'Baby, It's Cold Outside.'

These songs return to playlists, radio stations, and commercial venues every festive season, creating recurring royalty opportunities. McCartney's own 'Wonderful Christmastime', released in 1979, remains among his most recognisable solo recordings.

Beatles Royalties Still Deliver Millions

Although MPL represents a major source of wealth, McCartney's Beatles legacy remains enormously lucrative. The band's Apple Corps holding company generates upwards of $50 million annually through streaming, vinyl sales, and merchandise.

According to Forbes, McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison each receive 25% of Apple Corps' earnings. Forbes values each stake at more than $150 million.

McCartney also receives at least $10 million annually from his share of Beatles songwriting copyrights. The royalties followed decades of legal battles and negotiations, including McCartney's efforts to regain US publishing rights to Beatles compositions.

Touring and Art Add to His Fortune

McCartney's wealth extends beyond publishing and royalties. His Got Back tour included 79 performances between 2022 and 2025, contributing to his substantial touring income. Forbes also included international property holdings and valuable artwork, including paintings by René Magritte and Pablo Picasso, in its assessment. Despite his age, McCartney remains musically active. He released his recent album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, in May 2026 and appeared on Saturday Night Live that month.

He performed the Beatles' classic 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' for the first time in 62 years at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded July wedding reception at Madison Square Garden. His post-Beatles career was also explored in Morgan Neville's documentary Man on the Run, released earlier this year.