Dax Shepard has pushed back against online speculation that he is controlling or abusive towards Kristen Bell after her comments about his unusual way of flirting attracted criticism. Speaking on the 9 November episode of Armchair Expert, the actor and podcast host rejected the portrayal of his marriage, saying: 'I don't yell at my wife.'

His response followed Bell's explanation that watching him compliment other people makes her feel that he is flirting with her. Bell described behaviour she enjoys, rather than accusing her husband of mistreating her.

What Kristen Bell Said About Flirting

The discussion began during Bell's October appearance on Armchair Expert with her Nobody Wants This castmates.

Bell described restaurant visits where Shepard compliments a waiter or waitress on a particular feature, such as their eyes or eyelashes. For her, the appeal was seeing her husband make another person feel appreciated.

She explained that these exchanges did not leave her feeling overlooked. Instead, she understood them as an expression of the personality she finds attractive in her partner.

Bell also pointed out that Shepard would probably never speak to that restaurant worker again. Her account focused on the pleasure she takes in watching him offer someone a compliment, rather than concern that he was pursuing another relationship.

Shepard Says His Meaning Was Lost

Addressing the reaction, Shepard said the discussion had become part of a wider negative portrayal of his behaviour. He initially avoided the coverage, he explained, but became aware of its extent after it affected Bell.

He rejected the suggestion that complimenting people in public amounted to seeking romantic attention. Shepard said the gestures were intended to brighten someone's day and appeal to Bell's appreciation of kindness.

He offered the example of complimenting a man's shoes, particularly someone he thought might not receive much praise. Generous tipping was another example of behaviour he said Bell appreciates.

His explanation drew a distinction between showing warmth towards strangers and making advances towards them. He said the conversation had been reduced to the latter interpretation as it circulated.

Why the Speculation Upset Him

Shepard also connected his reaction to his upbringing, saying he had deliberately tried to behave differently from certain men he encountered growing up. He said he does not yell at his children or swear at them.

The actor described the speculation as insulting to Bell, too, because it implied she would accept an abusive relationship and model it for their children. Shepard and Bell married in 2013 and share two daughters.

Shepard said the repeated scrutiny was becoming harder to dismiss. Although he can usually move past negative coverage, he described feeling worn down by the prospect of another controversy about his character emerging every few months. He said that pattern made him want to withdraw from public view.

His frustration extended beyond the restaurant anecdote itself: he was responding to what he saw as an accumulating portrayal of him as a bad husband, rather than a single disagreement about whether compliments to strangers count as flirting.

The distinction matters when describing the controversy: the abuse language arose in public commentary that Shepard was responding to. Bell's original remarks presented the restaurant exchanges positively.

Her explanation was straightforward: 'That's flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good.' Shepard's response sought to restore that context to a discussion he said had misrepresented their relationship.