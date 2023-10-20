King Charles III is reportedly still unhappy that Prince Harry publicised what would have been private family matters in several TV interviews in the U.S.A. after he left the U.K. in 2020. To make matters worse, he further aired his grievances against his family in his memoir "Spare".

Royal author Tom Quinn said that the monarch is still "very angry" at his youngest son despite the fact that it has been nine months since the book's release on January 10. The Duke of Sussex did not hold back in his revelations and targeted immediate family members, even including his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

He wrote that King Charles III did not hug him after the latter broke the sad news about Princess Diana's death in 1997. He also accused Queen Camilla of leaking stories to the tabloids in her need to "rehabilitate her image" after being referred to by the public as "the third person" in Princess Diana's marriage to then Prince Charles.

The duke alleged that in the process, his stepmother destroyed the reputation of other royal family members, his and that of his brother Prince William. Moreover, Prince Harry in his memoir revealed the heated argument he had with his sibling over Meghan Markle in 2019 that led to a physical altercation.

He wrote: "(William) grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor." He said he landed on the dog bowl which broke under his weight.

As for the Princess of Wales, he suggested that she was being difficult to the former "Suits" star in the days leading up to their wedding in May 2018. She had wanted to completely redo the dresses for all the flower girls after finding out that Princess Charlotte's dress did not fit her.

Kate Middleton had texted Meghan Markle that her daughter cried when she tried on the dress because it was "too big, too long, too baggy". These were just among the explosive revelations in "Spare" which according to Quinn, still infuriates King Charles III to this day.

"I have spoken to the people who worked for Meghan and Harry when they were in England and have also interviewed people who worked for William and Kate. And they say that privately there's a lot more anger than there is publicly," he said in an interview quoted by Mirror UK.

The author behind "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family" added that "King Charles III, in particular, is said to be 'really angry about it'". Quinn said the palace insiders he spoke to also revealed that the monarch has taken umbrage with the "whole idea that these difficulties should be aired in public".

The author seemed to take the monarch's side when he said that Prince Harry is "always complaining about the way he was treated". Likewise, Quinn claimed that Prince William is "furious" at his brother saying, "The accusation that William physically assaulted Harry - apparently he (William) is furious about that".

Despite the reported anger at his son, King Charles III still invited him to his coronation on May 6. Albeit, the duke was only there very briefly and was not seen interacting with any of his immediate family members. He flew right back home to Montecito after the ceremony to celebrate his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

It is unclear if Prince Harry had a private moment with King Charles III and Prince William ahead of the service. He was recently in the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on September 7, and paid Queen Elizabeth II a visit at her resting place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel the following day. However, it is not known where he stayed and if he met with his family. As for Quinn, his claims about King Charles III still being angry at the duke remain unverified as he did not name his palace sources.