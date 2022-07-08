Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. earlier in June to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with the royals. They stayed at Frogmore Cottage where they had reportedly expected a visit from their royal cousins, who were allegedly too drunk to make that happen.

Camilla Tominey shared details about what transpired during the couple's brief stay in the U.K. with The Telegraph. She said the royal cousins partied during lunch after the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not around for the luncheon because they headed straight home to be with their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, after they watched the parade. It is said that in their rush to get home, they even missed the RAF flypast.

However, Princess Beatrice, her sister Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips were at the luncheon. Tominey said that the cousins had initially "planned to pay Harry and Meghan a visit at Frogmore later that day, but the 'celebratory' lunch went on much longer than planned."

She wrote, "As one insider put it: 'It was quite boozy and went on well into the early evening, by which point there was no time to get to Windsor to see the Sussexes."

It is unclear if the cousins ever got to pay Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a visit during the Platinum Jubilee. The couple celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with a picnic at Frogmore Cottage and there were reportedly no royal adults around. Only the children of Zara and Mike Tindall were there, as well as Peter Phillips' daughters.

They invited Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton but they went to Cardiff, Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for an official visit. According to Tominey, "there was a bit of reluctance among the royals to admit to having any involvement in Lilibet's birthday party."

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got to see Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their respective husbands during the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3. They were seated on the same pew. According to Tominey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were supposed to go walk to their seats with their cousins, but they had their solo walk instead, which raised eyebrows outside palace walls.