The first Rubik's Cube made in Hungary in more than 40 years has been signed by its inventor and set aside for a charity auction to benefit a local hospital. Ernő Rubik, 82, launched the automated production line at the Jász-Plasztik factory in Jászberény on Tuesday and signed the first puzzle assembled there.

Proceeds from its planned sale will help St Elizabeth Hospital buy medical equipment, according to the local authority. No auction date or estimate of the amount it could raise has been announced.

The reopening brings production back to the country where Rubik invented the puzzle in 1974. Manufacturing moved overseas after demand grew beyond what factories in socialist Hungary could supply.

The return follows a decision by Canadian toy company Spin Master, which owns the Rubik's brand, to resume production in Hungary.

First Rubik's Cube Set Aside for Hospital Auction

Rubik started the new assembly line during Tuesday's inauguration and signed the first completed cube, according to the Jászberény municipal government. Rather than going on sale in a shop, it is earmarked for an auction benefiting the city's St Elizabeth Hospital.

The money raised is intended to pay for medical equipment. The local authority has not announced when the auction will take place or how much the cube might fetch. No proceeds have yet been reported.

'The cube was born here,' Rubik said at the opening. The ceremony marked a return more than 40 years after Hungarian production ended in the early 1980s.

Robots Bring Rubik's Cube Manufacturing Back to Hungary

At Jász-Plasztik, robotic equipment now assembles the cubes and tests them for durability and functionality. Rubik described the automated process as 'very different' from the early days, when the puzzles were assembled by hand.

The plant aims to produce approximately one million cubes a year. That is a manufacturing target, not a figure for output already achieved. The investment has also created 27 jobs, according to Jászberény's municipal government.

Spin Master executive Steve Radewych said the return would bring production closer to important European markets. Calling Rubik's creation 'more than a toy', he described it as 'a global social phenomenon'.

How Rubik's Cube Became a Worldwide Puzzle

Rubik developed the original wooden cube while teaching design in Budapest in 1974. The rotating puzzle, initially called the Magic Cube, began appearing in local shops in 1977. About 5,000 were sold in that initial run.

Demand soon grew beyond Hungary's manufacturing capacity. The puzzle was licensed to a British company and later an American company, with production shifting abroad.

Rubik said 200 million cubes were sold between 1980 and 1983. Total sales have since passed half a billion, with millions still sold each year.

Rubik does not consider himself a speed competitor. He describes the puzzle as a 'transformable sculpture', reflecting how its shifting surfaces combine design and engineering. For him, its appeal extends beyond how quickly someone can solve it.

The new production line brings modern manufacturing technology to an invention that became a worldwide success after leaving Hungary. Its robotic assembly and quality checks are intended to supply international markets from the country where the puzzle originated.

The first cube produced on the line, however, will not enter the retail market. Bearing its inventor's signature, it is destined for a charity auction to help buy equipment for St Elizabeth Hospital. The auction has been announced, but its date and potential proceeds remain unknown.