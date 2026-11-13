Jemima Goldsmith has revealed that she called police to remove former partner Russell Brand from her Oxfordshire home following an alleged violent confrontation in 2014.

The television producer shared the disclosure on X on Monday, 9 November 2026, hours after the 51-year-old comedian was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at Southwark Crown Court for rape and sexual assault.

Thames Valley Police subsequently confirmed that officers attended an Oxfordshire address on 25 July 2014 after a woman reported her partner had assaulted her, ensuring he left the property at her request without making any arrests.

Goldsmith, who dated Brand for roughly a year, stated she endured violence, coercive control, and abuse during their relationship, explaining that she avoided pressing charges or speaking out earlier to shield her teenage children from intense media scrutiny.

Praising the courage of the four women whose trial testimony secured Brand's conviction for offences committed between 2004 and 2009, Goldsmith confirmed she has neither seen nor spoken to him since 2014.

Police Confirmed They Attended Goldsmith's Home

Thames Valley Police confirmed that officers were dispatched to an address in Oxfordshire on 25 July 2014, after a woman reported that her partner had assaulted her.

The force said officers spoke with the complainant, considered her concerns and offered assistance before ensuring her partner departed the property at her request.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident, according to police. The force's confirmation provides independent corroboration that officers attended following an assault complaint and arranged for Brand to leave, although it does not establish that an assault took place or that he committed a criminal offence during the encounter.

Goldsmith Explained Why She Did Not Pursue Charges

In the statement, Goldsmith said she decided against pursuing charges or discussing the experience publicly to shield her children from the intense scrutiny that could follow.

She also confirmed that she had not seen or spoken to Brand since their relationship ended in 2014.

'I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse. I had to call the police to have him removed from my house in 2014 during a violent incident,' Goldsmith said in her social media post.

I am going to describe some painful and personal things in relation to Russell Brand because I have been put in a position now where I feel that I have no choice other than to do so, given the misleading reports and speculation around the facts of a harassment injunction that was… — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 9, 2026

'I have neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014. Whilst my pain in relation to this, pales in comparison to what the women have testified in court have suffered, this was a difficult period in my life which has had a lasting impact,' she added.

The television producer also expressed support for the women who testified against Brand, praising their decision to come forward. 'I am in awe of the courageous women who came forward at Brand's trial, told their stories, testified and ensured justice was done,' she said.

Brand Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison

Goldsmith's disclosure came after Brand received a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence at Southwark Crown Court on 9 November.

He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women, following a trial in which prosecutors presented evidence of offences committed between 2004 and 2009.

Brand had denied the charges and maintained that he had never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity. However, the jury found him guilty of the four offences, while clearing him of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that detectives are actively examining additional information concerning Brand following his conviction.

Several individuals contacted investigators both during and after the Crown Court trial, with specialist officers reviewing those accounts as part of ongoing enquiries into potential criminal allegations.

The Metropolitan Police urged anyone with relevant information regarding sexual offences to contact specialist detectives as further assessments continue.