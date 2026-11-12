Donald Trump Jr. has sparked political debate in the United States after publicly defending British comedian Russell Brand and questioning the integrity of the UK justice system following Brand's prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Brand was recently sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at Southwark Crown Court on Monday after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women between 2004 and 2009.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor was found guilty on 5 November following a four-week trial. Judge Joel Bennathan described Brand as a 'sexual predator' with 'staggering arrogance'.

Speaking on his Rumble show Triggered on Tuesday, 10 November, the eldest son of President Donald Trump argued that Brand was targeted for prosecution due to his religious conversion and alignment with conservative politics.

Claims of Political Motivation and Two-Tier Justice

Donald Trump Jr. questioned the timing and evidence of the UK trial, alleging Brand was targeted after embracing Christianity and conservative politics. He noted Brand faced no scrutiny while married to singer Katy Perry, saying 'no one seemed to think he was a rapist then'.

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation was never about Brand's celebrity and described its approach as thorough and impartial.

Trump Jr. also questioned the evidence presented at trial, claiming Brand had been convicted without DNA or forensic evidence.

Metropolitan Police investigators acknowledged that the passage of time meant CCTV and forensic evidence were unavailable. However, detectives said they interviewed more than 100 witnesses, obtained over 400 statements and reviewed more than 1,400 documents during the investigation.

Brand faced seven charges involving six women over allegations dating from 1999 to 2009. The jury convicted him of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women, while acquitting him of two rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Broader Reaction Among US Conservative Figures

Other prominent US conservative commentators echoed Trump Jr.'s criticism. On The Megyn Kelly Show, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly called the prosecution a 'political witch hunt' and termed the 10-and-a-half-year sentence 'an outrage' and 'insane'.

Before Monday's sentencing, tech billionaire Elon Musk replied 'Unjust' on X to a post from former British MP Andrew Bridgen comparing Brand's case to a three-year child exploitation sentence, and separately labelled prosecuting decades-old claims a 'crazy legal standard'.

Brand, who relocated to Florida and embraced Christianity, recently appeared alongside US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Medicare head Dr. Mehmet Oz at a September summit.

Southwark Crown Court Conviction and Police Response

Under the terms of his sentence, Brand must serve two-thirds of the prison term, approximately seven years, before release on licence.

Brand was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely. Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy praised the complainants' 'extraordinary courage, resilience and determination', stating the verdict sent 'a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be'.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives were assessing further reports from people who had come forward during and after the trial. Officers were also continuing investigations into separate rape allegations involving two other women.