Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died suddenly aged 66, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday, 11 November. The ministry did not disclose the cause of death or explain the circumstances surrounding it.

Darchiev took over Russia's embassy in Washington in March 2025, during a thaw in relations following Donald Trump's return to the White House. He succeeded Anatoly Antonov after a career spanning earlier Washington assignments, an ambassadorship in Canada and leadership of the ministry's North American Department.

Russian Foreign Ministry Announces Darchiev's Death

The ministry confirmed his death in a statement expressing condolences on behalf of its leadership and staff. It said Darchiev, Russia's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the United States, had 'passed away suddenly on November 11 at the age of 66'.

The announcement did not say where Darchiev died or give details of the events leading up to his death. Although it described his death as sudden, the statement did not mention a preceding illness or explain what had happened beforehand.

Ministry Tribute Highlights American Affairs Expertise

The ministry described Darchiev as an 'outstanding diplomat, experienced leader, kind colleague and mentor', paying tribute to his professional work and relationships with colleagues. It also called him a 'professional of the highest order and a brilliant expert on American affairs'.

At the time of The Moscow Times' report, the Kremlin had not commented on his death, while US officials had yet to issue a public response. The publication also recalled observers' earlier assessment that his appointment was unlikely to give him substantial influence because major bilateral issues were being handled at a higher level.

Darchiev's Return to Washington

Darchiev's appointment on 6 March 2025 brought him back to an embassy where he had previously held two diplomatic posts. He served as a counsellor from 1997 to 2002 and returned as minister-counsellor from 2005 to 2010, spending a total of about 10 years in Washington.

Those assignments gave him experience of the American capital before he returned to lead the mission during renewed engagement between Moscow and Washington. His appointment coincided with that diplomatic opening, but the assessment of his limited influence distinguished the ambassador's role from negotiations conducted by more senior officials.

North American Career Included Canada and Moscow

Before becoming ambassador to the United States, Darchiev had headed the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American Department for four years. The role followed his service in Canada and placed him at ministry headquarters in Moscow, overseeing its work on a region where he had spent much of his diplomatic career.

He served as Russia's ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021, during a period of deteriorating relations between Moscow and Western governments. His tenure began in the year Russia annexed Crimea and the war in Ukraine's Donbas region began, providing a difficult backdrop to his assignment in Ottawa.

American Affairs Research Shaped His Career

Former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev, who resigned in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, described Darchiev as a protégé of Putin's foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov. Bondarev's assessment added political context to a career otherwise defined by research, embassy postings and senior responsibilities for North American affairs.

Darchiev's interest in the United States extended back to his research at the Institute of the USA and Canada of the USSR Academy of Sciences during the Soviet Union's final decade. His dissertation examined the role of 'left-liberal forces' in American society and politics during the 1970s and 1980s.