A US Army soldier has been arrested in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia, raising concerns about potential insider threats within NATO. The 41-year-old serviceman, described by a US military official as having been entrusted with sensitive information, was detained near Gloucester on Tuesday, 10 November. British and American authorities are investigating the espionage allegations.

Soldier Arrested Under UK National Security Law

The serviceman was arrested 'as part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing' near Gloucester, Western England, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. He remains in custody at a London police station.

According to authorities, the unnamed soldier was arrested on suspicion of offences under Sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act 2023. Section 1 covers obtaining or disclosing protected information, while Section 3 concerns assisting a foreign intelligence service. 'The country to which the allegations relate is Russia,' the statement added.

Investigators are searching two locations in Gloucestershire as part of the inquiry. Authorities have not publicly identified the serviceman or disclosed what information he allegedly sought or shared.

NATO Headquarters Linked to Arrested Soldier

The soldier was assigned to NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), headquartered at Imjin Barracks in Innsworth, Gloucestershire. Three people familiar with the matter told NBC News that he was stationed at the military facility, while a senior NATO official separately confirmed his assignment. 'We can confirm that the American service member arrested by British police was assigned to NATO's ARRC,' the official said in a statement.

The headquarters plays a significant role in coordinating NATO ground operations and preparing allied forces for rapid deployment during military crises. Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commander of the US Army Counterintelligence Command, described the allegations as 'deeply concerning'.

'The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent,' he said. 'This case demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the resolve of the counterintelligence community. I am grateful to the UK and the FBI for their professionalism and teamwork throughout this investigation,' he added.

FBI Warns Against Threats to National Security

FBI Director Kash Patel described the arrest as a serious matter for Washington and its international partners. 'This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies,' Patel said.

He warned that the bureau would not tolerate individuals who violated their military oath or endangered national security. 'FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners,' he added.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Britain's senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, called the arrest significant. 'The allegations are serious, and our investigation is very much ongoing,' she said.

Arrest Comes Amid Wider UK National Security Concerns

The arrest comes amid heightened warnings from British intelligence agencies about suspected hostile-state activities involving Russia and Iran. However, police stressed that the soldier's case is not connected to any other ongoing counter-terrorism investigations. The inquiry remains active, with authorities yet to announce formal charges.