Amazon MGM Studios, and Sony Pictures Television have confirmed Ryan Hurst will play Kratos in the upcoming Prime Video adaptation of the PlayStation franchise God of War. Pre-production is underway in Vancouver, with the series already receiving a two-season order and casting now in full swing.

The live-action series, helmed by show-runner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, For All Mankind), will follow Kratos and his 10-year-old son, Atreus, as they journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. According to an official description, 'Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human'.

From Spartan Warrior to Norse Legend: Kratos' Epic Journey Hits the Small Screen

Kratos, the central figure in the God of War universe, is Spartan by birth and a god by nature. He rose to command armies in his homeland before making a fateful pact with Ares, the Greek God of War, exchanging his soul for victory in battle.

Over the course of ten games, Kratos has vanquished mortals, gods, and mythological creatures alike, cementing his status as an iconic video game character known for his stoicism, combat skill, and tragic history.

In the forthcoming series, his story will closely follow the events of the last two games, introducing viewers to his evolving dynamic with Atreus. This father-son relationship marked a significant narrative shift in the 2018 God of War reboot and will remain central to the series.

Ryan Hurst Steps Into Kratos' Sandals: From Thor to God of War's Iconic Spartan

Hurst, best known for his roles as Opie Winston in Sons of Anarchy and Miles Alderton in Netflix's The Abandons, previously appeared in the God of War universe as Thor in God of War Ragnarök. His casting as Kratos marks a return to PlayStation's mythological world and brings a performer with experience in both television and film to the role.

Amazon and Sony provided images of Hurst as Kratos, complete with ash-white skin and the character's signature red tattoo, signalling their confidence in his portrayal. While fans had speculated about actors such as Jason Momoa or Dave Bautista taking the role, Hurst's history with the franchise and established presence in action-heavy roles appear to have secured him the part.

Meet Ryan Hurst, your Kratos in the God of War series coming to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/W1kFgW3GtF — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 14, 2026

Atreus' Actor Remains a Mystery as Fans Speculate Future Casting

With Ryan Hurst officially cast as Kratos, attention has now turned to his son, Atreus. In the video games, the character is voiced and motion-captured by Sunny Suljic, who remains a fan favourite for the role. However, Suljic is now in his twenties, making him potentially too old to portray the 10-year-old Atreus from the 2018 game reboot.

While no official announcement has been made, speculation is rife about who might take on the part. Rising stars suggested by media outlets include Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson & the Olympians, The Adam Project) for his proven range, Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon) for his intelligence, and Billy Barratt (Invasion, Responsible Child) for his emotional depth.

These actors are seen as capable of capturing the Norse demigod's mix of curiosity, bravery, and growing wisdom, traits central to the father-son story that drives the series.

Casting for Atreus and other supporting roles is ongoing as of January 2026, with pre-production continuing in Vancouver. Fans remain eager to see who will step into the role and bring the dynamic between Kratos and his son to life on screen.

Behind the Scenes: Meet the Creative Team Bringing God of War to Life

The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, PlayStation Productions, and Tall Ship Productions. Executive producers include Moore, Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon, with Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serving as co-executive producers. Frederick E.O. Toye, known for Shōgun and The Boys, is set to direct the first two episodes.

No release date has been announced, but pre-production in Vancouver suggests the series is moving steadily towards filming.

Kratos Arrives, But the Future of Atreus Remains Unfolding

With Ryan Hurst officially cast as Kratos, fans' attention has turned to his son, Atreus. While Sunny Suljic voiced the character in the games, no official announcement has been made for the live-action series, and casting for supporting roles continues as of January 2026.

News of a live-action God of War adaptation first emerged in 2022. After earlier development challenges and a change in showrunners, Ronald D. Moore took the helm in late 2024, setting the series on a new course. Hurst's casting now signals the beginning of production momentum, with pre-production underway in Vancouver.

Viewers can expect to see Kratos' legendary journey brought to life on screen, while the choice of Atreus promises to remain one of the most anticipated announcements for the adaptation.