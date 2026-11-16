US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces a demand for a classified briefing over a Kuwait drone strike that killed six American soldiers, following Senator Richard Blumenthal's 15 November letter prompted by a survivor's whistleblower complaint.

The Iranian attack hit the US command post at Port Shuaiba on 1 March, within the first 24 hours of the war with Iran. It followed the US and Israeli launch of Operation Epic Fury a day earlier. The strike was the deadliest attack on US troops in the war.

Army Major Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived the strike, submitted his complaint to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Friday. CBS News obtained the document, and Ramsbottom discussed his allegations exclusively with Norah O'Donnell on 60 Minutes.

Pete Hegseth Challenged Over Troop Protection

Ramsbottom alleges senior military officials ignored warnings and failed to plan properly for defences against drones before the conflict. He contends that Army leaders dismissed concerns about the limited fortifications at the command post.

The complaint also describes gaps in medical provision for troops stationed at the facility. It claims Port Shuaiba 'had no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance.'

'I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself — all the way down to my level,' Ramsbottom told 60 Minutes. 'We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn.'

Ramsbottom included himself among those he believed had failed to prepare adequately. His allegations concern both the defences intended to protect the post and the medical resources available to respond to casualties.

What Hegseth Told the Public

At a press conference the day after the attack, Hegseth maintained that troops at the site were well protected. He described the drone as a weapon that had penetrated the defences and struck a fortified tactical operations centre.

'Every once in a while you might have one, unfortunately, we call it a squirter that makes its way through,' Hegseth stated. 'And in that particular case it happened to hit a tactical operations center that was fortified. But these are powerful weapons.'

Ramsbottom's interview formed part of CBS News' eight-month investigation into the 1 March strike. The broadcaster's account draws on eyewitness testimony as well as photographs and videos documenting the aftermath at the Kuwaiti port facility.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment to CBS News on Ramsbottom's allegations, including whether adequate protection had been in place at Port Shuaiba.

Senator Seeks Records From Hegseth

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat and the ranking member on the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, reviewed Ramsbottom's complaint before issuing his demands to Hegseth.

Democrats have signalled that they will investigate the administration's handling of the Iran war when they retake both houses of Congress next year, CBS News reported.

'The families of the six fallen service members, the wounded survivors, and the American people deserve transparency and accountability,' Blumenthal wrote.

The senator's letter calls on Hegseth to attend a classified briefing and provide 'all force protection assessments' for Port Shuaiba.