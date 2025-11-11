For a prolific actress who earned a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination, and amassed over 250 screen credits, her final months were a heartbreaking portrait of vulnerability.

Sally Kirkland, the star best known for her powerhouse role in the 1987 film Anna, was the subject of a public GoFundMe page this autumn to help cover the 'gaps between income and care costs.'

That public battle came to a peaceful end this week. The award-winning actress has died at the age of 84.

Kirkland passed away at 4:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 11 November, in Palm Springs, California. Her death was confirmed by her representative, Michael Greene, who stated she died following a year-long battle with dementia.

Her passing came just days after she entered hospice care over the weekend.

Sally Kirkland's 'Challenging' Final Months

The last year of Kirkland's life was marked by declining health, which 'appeared to worsen in recent months.' This prompted friends to launch a GoFundMe page to request financial help for her 'urgent medical care.'

An update posted to the fundraising page on 2 October detailed a recent and frightening incident.

'It has been a [challenging] few months for Sally as her health continues to struggle,' the memo revealed. 'She had a fall in the shower, when she was left unattended; injuring her ribs, foot, along with cuts and bruises.'

Following the fall, the post explained, 'Sally is now receiving 24/7 care in a specialized facility that is providing wonderful safety and care.'

The fundraiser was organised to help manage the significant expense of this medical supervision, with organisers 'continuing to try [to] raise money to cover the gaps between income and care costs.'

On Friday, 7 November, a final, sorrowful update was shared, shedding light on her last days. 'Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love,' the statement read. 'Sally is on hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally.'

She died just four days later.

Sally Kirkland: A 60-Year Career That Defied Hollywood Norms

Sally Kirkland's passing marks the end of a unique and sprawling 60-year career that began when she enrolled in the Actors Studio at just 18. There, she studied alongside future legends like Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino.

In a 2000 interview with MoXie Magazine, she recalled her early days, explaining she was friends with Robert De Niro. 'I ended up bringing Bobby De Niro to the Studio too. (He'd dated my roommate.) We became close friends,' she explained at the time.

Her career was defined by her incredible versatility, appearing in a catalogue of more than 250 films and television shows.

Her credits ranged from major blockbusters and comedies like Bruce Almighty, The Sting, and Private Benjamin, to acclaimed dramas like JFK. Her vast filmography also included The Haunted, Best of the Best, Cuck, Amnesia, Revenge, Big Stan, and Cold Feet.

Despite this immense body of work, her defining moment was the 1987 film Anna, in which she starred as a Czech actress struggling in New York. The role was a critical triumph, earning her a Golden Globe award for Best Actress and an Academy Award nomination.

Kirkland was always aware that her personality set her apart.

'I think I'm more European in personality,' she told MoXie Magazine. 'My attitude is always one of sensuality, aggressive enthusiasm and a kind of outrageousness in my expression. I suppose if I wanted to be the girl next door, I could have been. I think America is confused by someone who appears to be sexual and spiritual at the same time.'