Rob Kardashian is finally ready to keep up with the rest of his famous family after a four-year break from television. But before his comeback on The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 70, made it clear that he must follow her strict rules.

According to an insider, Kris wanted her son to look polished and professional before facing cameras again. 'Kris has laid down the law with him', the source revealed. 'She's thrilled he's ready to be more involved again, but she made it clear that if he's coming back, he needs to look and act the part.'

The 38-year-old reality star has been living quietly away from the spotlight for years. Now, under his mother's guidance, Kardashian is set for a carefully managed return to the family's hit Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Pleased With His Cameo

Rob's reappearance came during the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on 22 October. He joined his family for a farewell dinner at their old home, El Dorado Meadow, before Jenner sold the property.

The moment was emotional for Kris, who said it 'means the world' to have Rob there. It marked his first on-camera appearance since 2016, when he starred in his short-lived spin-off Rob & Chyna.

Fans were delighted by the surprise cameo, as were his sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. Khloe told viewers, 'Yes, guys, you heard right. I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show, and trust me, we are too'.

Kourtney added, 'We're very similar in a lot of ways', offering a rare insight into their relationship. Kim also shared her support, saying, 'I do miss having him on the show, cause he's just so funny'.

The Kardashian sisters' warm reactions suggested they hope Rob's cameo will turn into a permanent return. His presence added a familiar, light-hearted energy that many fans have missed.

Kris Orders a Makeover: Better Wardrobe and No More Slouching!

Behind the scenes, Kris wanted Rob's return to reflect growth and confidence. Before filming, she told him to 'clean himself up and start taking pride in his image,' an insider said.

'This wasn't so much about his weight, but she wanted him to stop dressing like he just rolled out of bed. The scruffy hoodies and sweatpants 24/7 had to go.'

The insider also revealed that posture was another issue. 'She got him a special corrector to wear that buzzes him every time he slouches', they said. Kris believed the device would help her son project confidence and professionalism on screen.

Her goal, sources say, was not only about appearance but about discipline. 'He's got all kinds of big ambitions and Kris is willing to fund any reasonable project he comes up with', the insider added. 'But only if her business team approves and he shows he's truly committed, which means following her rules.'

Kris Jenner's tough-love approach has defined her management style for decades. This time, it's no different. For Rob Kardashian, his mother's conditions may be demanding, but they could be his key to a full-time comeback, and a renewed place in the Kardashian empire.