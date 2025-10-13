Rumours of a split have surfaced amid speculation that Portia de Rossi is preparing a solo return to acting after years away from the spotlight. But public records and recent statements reveal no confirmed divorce, only renewed attention to de Rossi's creative ambitions and a more private life with her spouse, Ellen DeGeneres.

No Proof of Divorce Despite Persistent Speculation

Despite tabloid claims, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are not divorced. IMDb's news section directly refutes any official separation.

In February 2025, DeGeneres posted a birthday selfie with de Rossi, using affectionate language—an apparent message against breakup gossip.

The couple recently relocated to England's Cotswolds, embracing a quieter, more private lifestyle together.

Life Beyond Hollywood

For nearly seven years, de Rossi has lived a world away from red carpets and studio lots. The Ally McBeal and Arrested Development star, now 52, stepped away from acting in 2018, telling viewers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she wanted to 'explore new creative directions.'

Since then, she's poured her energy into General Public, an art company that merges creativity and technology to make fine art accessible through high-quality reproductions. Outside of work, de Rossi has devoted herself to philanthropic causes and a quieter life alongside her wife, Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres, 67, ended her long-running talk show in 2022 after nearly two decades on air. She explained that she was ready to 'slow down' and rediscover life beyond television. Together, the couple have built a rhythm that focuses on privacy, creativity, and calm, splitting their time between their Montecito home and other California properties while staying active in their charitable work.

Portia discovered a brand new animal in the back of our house. Or so she said. pic.twitter.com/PKDHIkiBbL — The Ellen Show (@TheEllenShow) April 21, 2023

A Possible Return to Screen

In recent weeks, The National Enquirer reported that de Rossi may have been approached to join HBO's hit series The White Lotus, suggesting that the role could mark her return to acting. However, neither reputable outlets nor HBO have confirmed any such casting discussions, and neither de Rossi nor DeGeneres has commented publicly on the claim.

What remains true is that de Rossi has not ruled out acting entirely. In a previous interview with People, she admitted she would consider selective projects if something 'significant' came along. Friends say she still feels connected to the creative world, but she just prefers to engage with it in ways that align with her current values.

A Grounded Partnership

De Rossi and DeGeneres married in 2008 after California legalised same-sex marriage, becoming one of Hollywood's most enduring LGBTQ+ couples. Over the years, both have spoken about valuing authenticity and privacy, steering clear of the pressures of fame.

DeGeneres continues to focus on philanthropy, animal welfare, and environmental work, while de Rossi remains deeply involved in the arts and social causes. Despite ongoing tabloid rumours about marital strain, there's been no indication of conflict; the two continue to appear together at events and have consistently shown mutual support.

What's Next

Whether de Rossi returns to acting or continues shaping her artistic legacy, she appears intent on moving at her own pace. A potential comeback wouldn't signal a reinvention but a continuation a reflection of how she's grown, balanced ambition with serenity, and built a life defined by creative freedom rather than public expectation.

Her next act, whatever it looks like, seems less about returning to fame and more about returning to herself.