Samsung is gearing up to launch several new smartphones under its Galaxy A-series. To recap, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A14 4G smartphones were recently spotted on Google Play Console. The upcoming Galaxy A54 5G has passed the certification website.

As expected, the Google Play Console listing reveals the upcoming handsets' key specifications. It is worth noting that the Galaxy A54 5G has already bagged the NBTC and GCF certifications. Aside from this, the device has recently appeared on the TENAA website.

The support page for the Galaxy A54 5G also went live on Samsung's official with an impressive repairability score of 8.4. These are major signs that the 5G-ready smartphone's launch is right around the corner. The handset's recently spotted Google Play Console listing divulges details about its screen resolution, processor, operating system, and RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G listed on the company's official website. Has scored 8.4 in repairability tests.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyA54 pic.twitter.com/275uqdTjk2 — Anuj Raghav (@RaghavTechie) February 18, 2023

Aside from this, the listing includes an official-looking render of the Galaxy A54 5G. According to a report by GizmoChina, the Galaxy A54 5G carries model number SM-A546E on the Google Play Console listing. The listing also gives us a glimpse into the upcoming handset's outward appearance.

The render included in the listing aligns with previously leaked design renders of the phone. Notably, the rear panel of the Galaxy A54 5G resembles the Galaxy S23's back panel. Upfront, the device sports thick bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Also, the phone appears in an eye-catching Awesome Graphite shade in the listing.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A54 5G in three more colour options. The listing further confirms the presence of 6GB of RAM. Also, it reveals that the handset will boot Android 13 with a layer of OneUI 5.1 on top. Its display will reportedly support a Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and a pixel density of 450 DPI.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A54 5G will pack a Samsung s5e8835 SoC, which could turn out to be the Exynos 1380 mobile processor. The Exynos 1380 has four ARM Cortex A78 cores with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and four A55 cores clocking at 2GHz. This processor will have five Mali G68 GPUs with a clock speed of 950 MHz.

According to an earlier report by 91mobiles Hindi, the Galaxy A54 5G will sport a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display that supports a Full HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the device houses three cameras featuring a 50MP main camera on the back. It also has a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro lens on the back.

For selfies, the 5G-ready phone could use a 32MP front shooter. A 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support will power up the handset. Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, OTG, NFC, dual SIM card support, and IP67 rating.