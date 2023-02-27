The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G smartphone has been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. The 4G-ready phone is reportedly slated to launch in multiple regions soon. Notably, the 5G version of the Galaxy A14 is already available in the US, India, and a few other markets.

In the meantime, the Galaxy A14 4G has been subject to many leaks. To recall, the upcoming Galaxy A-series phone's full specs, pricing, as well as renders were leaked not long ago. Moreover, the device has bagged the Bluetooth SIG and WiFi Alliance certifications, indicating it is soon headed to the market.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G Spotted On Google Play Console; Could Launch Soon.



- 4GB Of RAM

- Android 13

- FHD+ Resolution (1080 x 2408 Pixels) With 450 DPI Pixel Density

- MediaTek Helio G80 SoC#Samsung #GalaxyA14

🔗 https://t.co/fUB9n6ypLt pic.twitter.com/n3iblUZzhv — Tech Master (@Tech_Master18) February 26, 2023

The Galaxy A14 4G could carry a more affordable price tag than the 5G version. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has been spotted on the Google Play Console (via MySmartPrice) with several key details. The Google Play Console listing reveals details about the upcoming handset's screen resolution, chipset, operating system, and RAM.

The listing includes the device's render as well. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G will ship with 4GB of RAM. However, the Korean brand will probably launch other variants of the phone. In the software department, the phone runs Android 13 out of the box with a layer of One UI 5 on top. Moreover, it sports a display that supports a Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2408 pixels) with a pixel density of 450 DPI.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A14 4G will pack a MediaTek MT6769T SoC. This could turn out to be the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. This chipset has a couple of ARM Cortex A75 cores with a clock speed of 2GHz. The mobile processor also has six A55 cores that clock at 1.8GHz. This processor will be paired with a Mali G52 GPU with a clock speed of 950 MHz.

For optics, the handset features three rear-mounted cameras and a flash. The selfie camera sits inside the display's dew-drop notch, according to a report by 91mobiles. Lastly, the phone has a thick chin. On the other hand, the Galaxy A14 5G has up to 8GB of RAM, and its display supports a full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.