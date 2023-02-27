Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S23 series of smartphones during the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The newly launched Galaxy S23 series comprises the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is understandably garnering more popularity among Samsung fans compared to the base Galaxy S23 and S23+ models.

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is teeming with awe-inspiring features and top-notch specs, some users recently reported defects in the device's display. However, the Korean brand explained that the display defect isn't a problem. As if that weren't enough, a considerable number of Galaxy S23 Ultra users reported a camera stabilisation bug earlier this month.

Numerous Galaxy S23 Ultra owners have revealed that their units have a Wi-Fi issue. The device has no internet, even when WiFi is connected. Taking to Reddit and Samsung Community forums, affected Galaxy S23 Ultra users reported Wi-Fi connectivity issues with their recently purchased handset. According to a report by PhoneArena, some users claim their phones get connected to Wi-Fi but have no internet access.

On top of that, some users claim that their connection doesn't last long if it gets connected. According to a report by GizmoChina, users say they have experienced the issue only on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, while they can access the internet on other devices in their homes. An IT professional stated he had experienced the "connected but no Internet" problem daily since he bought the Galaxy S23 Ultra in February.

Interestingly, the Reddit user revealed that his wife's Galaxy S23 Ultra did not have this issue. On the other hand, he tried multiple fixes and workarounds to rectify the problem without success. However, the issue disappeared when he switched to his old WiFi 5 router. Similarly, some users could fix the issue by performing a factory reset.

Alternatively, some Galaxy S23 Ultra owners fixed the problem by disabling encryption protocol WPA3 or WiFi 6. According to one user, this issue can be fixed simply by disabling the random MAC address and selecting the default phone MAC address. Regrettably, Samsung isn't likely to roll out its next update with a fix before the return window of the Galaxy S23 Ultra expires.

So, Galaxy S23 Ultra owners affected by the Wi-Fi issue will have to depend fully on mobile data until Samsung releases its next update. Some users claim the issue is occurring on multiple units.