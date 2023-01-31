Samsung will finally put all speculations surrounding the Galaxy S23 series smartphones to rest during the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. While the event is right around the corner, another piece of vital information regarding the Galaxy S23 trio has popped up on the internet.

The Galaxy S23 lineup will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. To recap, past leaks indicated that the chipset will carry the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform For Galaxy" moniker. However, the Korean tech giant has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, an image of the processor's actual branding has surfaced online. The "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy" branding is seen in the promotional images of the Galaxy S23. Notably, the image highlights the Galaxy S23 Ultra's gaming performance.

Read more Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB model to adopt slower storage technology: report

Aside from this, the image corroborates past leaks that suggested the Galaxy S23 series will pack a chipset with special branding. The image also suggests the Galaxy S23's special chipset will support some sort of optimization for the Android racing game Wreckfest.

#Samsung #GalaxyS23

نعلم جميعا أن سلسلة هواتف سامسونج جالاكسي إس 23 ستأتي بمعالج Snapdragon 8 Gen 2، لكنه ليس نفس المعالج الذي تم الإعلان عنه سابقا، بل هو نسخة خاصة باسم Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy تم إعادة ضبطه و زيادة سرعته ليكون حصريا على هواتف سامسونج فقط، وهو صناعة سامسونج pic.twitter.com/a7F1CaOQQh — دربيل التكنولوجيا (@drbeel_techno) January 28, 2023

The word on the street is that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy is an overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Its prime CPU core clocks at 3.36GHz rather than 3.2GHz. Likewise, the Adreno 740 GPU clocks at 719MHz rather than 680MHz.

This means the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy will be theoretically faster than the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, the Galaxy S23 series' software optimization and heat dissipation system will also influence the speed of the processor in real-life scenarios.

On the downside, the overclocked version of the Snapdragon chipset is likely to produce more heat. To those unaware, sustained heat generation could restrict the smartphone's performance. It is still unclear how Samsung plans to overcome the heating issue.

The company will shed more light on that during the impending Unpacked event. In the meantime, you can pre-reserve the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra by heading to Samsung's official website.