Samsung isn't likely to take the wraps off its next flagship Galaxy S23 series smartphones until next year. Still, all sorts of speculations surrounding the upcoming S23 series trio have been surfacing online.

According to these rumours, Samsung will host its next Unpacked event in early February 2023. The Korean tech giant will reportedly unveil the much-awaited Galaxy S22 lineup successor at the aforesaid event.

However, there's still no official confirmation regarding the Galaxy S23 series launch date. So, tipsters have taken it up to themselves to reveal key details about the next flagship phones from Samsung.

As a result, most of the Galaxy S23 features have been leaked. The word on the street is that the Galaxy S23 series phones will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor globally.

So, we might not see an Exynos chip-backed model if this rumour turns out to be true. A new report has shed some light on the performance improvement Samsung is planning to bring to its next-gen S-series smartphones.

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider claims the S23 series smartphones will offer a notable performance boost as compared to their predecessor. Notably, the lineup includes the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The highly anticipated smartphones will reportedly have a 36 percent improvement in the CPU department. Likewise, it will feature a 48 percent faster GPU.

The upcoming phones will also have a 60 percent faster NPU (Neural Processing Unit). To those unaware, NPU comes in handy for AI and ML acceleration.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 series is likely to get a radically overhauled chipset cooling system. So, these flagship phones will perform better for a longer period.

Some reports suggest Samsung is planning to use an overclocked version of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for the Galaxy S23 lineup.

According to benchmark figures, this version of the chipset has a faster CPU clock speed of 170MHz for the Prime CPU core. Moreover, its GPU clocks at 719MHz.

Aside from this, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes with faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. This will probably lead to a notable performance jump.

Also, the Galaxy S23 series will reportedly sport brighter displays with 1,750 nits of peak brightness. The handsets will get a 12MP Dual-Pixel AF selfie camera as well.

Moreover, the next S-series smartphones will reportedly support 8K 30fps video recording, as well as satellite connectivity.

The Galaxy S23 will use a 3,900mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23+ will rely on a 4,700mAh cell for drawing their juices.