The Galaxy S23 Ultra will sit above the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ smartphones that are slated to go official on February 1. The Galaxy S23 series trio is expected to bring notable upgrades over the outgoing Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones in multiple departments.

The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra will have better features compared to its smaller Galaxy S23 counterparts. For instance, past leaks show that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will house a better camera setup than its smaller siblings.

Sample photos reportedly captured using the Galaxy S23 Ultra have recently surfaced online. These images show the camera sensors' prowess in low-light photography, zoom processing, and overall details.

The already impressive camera system on the Galaxy S23 Ultra might get even better after the handset goes on sale. The Korean tech giant is reportedly prepping to roll out an ISP (Image Signal Processor) update once the Galaxy S23 Ultra goes on its first sale.

This shred of information comes from reliable tipster Ice Universe. The purported update is expected to bring major improvements to the camera performance. It is still unclear which areas will see these improvements. However, this means the previously leaked sample photos do not reflect the actual quality of the final device.

S23 Ultra camera sensor changes:

Front camera (40MP GH1→12MP 3LU),

Ultra Wide Angle (12MP IMX563→12MP IMX564),

Main camera (108MP HM3→200MP HP2)

The 3x and 10x telephoto sensors have not changed (IMX754→IMX754)

P 1 is S23 Ultra, P 2 is S22 Ultra​​​​

Thanks @edwards_uh pic.twitter.com/QuefuFlB0f — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 23, 2023

This also suggests the camera system on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will perform better after getting the ISP update. Past leaks indicate the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have upgraded camera sensors. However, the phone might ship with the same telephoto sensors as its predecessor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly house a couple of Sony IMX 10MP telephoto lenses. Aside from this, it will feature a mammoth 200MP ISOCELL HP2 main camera on the back. Also, it will have a rear-mounted 12MP ultra-wide Sony IMX564 sensor.

Upfront, the Ultra model will have a 12MP ISOCELL 3LU sensor for capturing selfies and video calling. After its official unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be up for pre-order for about two weeks.

In the meantime, you can reserve the Galaxy S23 series smartphones on Samsung's official website. Prospective buyers will get $50 in Samsung Credit.