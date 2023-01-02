The Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones have been subject to a lot of leaks lately. Now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has again popped up on the internet in the form of leaked concept renders.

These fan-made concept renders give us a glimpse into the four alleged colour options of the highest-end Galaxy S23 series phone. Now, the leaker of these renders has shared a key detail about the Galaxy S23 Ultra design.

If the latest leak is anything to go by, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in lavender, green, cream, and phantom black colour options. However, popular tipster Ice Universe begs to differ.

The recently surfaced concept renders have been shared by leaker Ahmed Qwaider (via TechnizoConcept). Qwaider has been sharing details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra design for quite some time now.

⭕Exclusively

There is no pink or gold color or burgundy or white



Galaxy S23 series colors will be

Phontom black/ green/ lavender / cream

These three colors will be devices



What colors do you prefer?



Thanks @technizoconcept 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0L4oy477Sp — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 31, 2022

In the new images, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be seen in previously leaked colourways. Notably, the front and rear panel of the green model has already surfaced online via leaked renders.

Moreover, Qwaider revealed some pieces of vital information regarding the Galaxy S23 Ultra's display. He claims the handset will sport a flat screen so that users can take more advantage of the S Pen input device.

⭕️Exclusively🔥

Good news for Samsung fans



The screen will be flat😲



This is Samsung response to most user requests😉



This is to make it easier to write on S Pen

I did not want to disclose this information

I wanted it to be a surprise



this is my gift to you for Christmas🎄 pic.twitter.com/npLlq6UpSJ — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 31, 2022

In another post, the same source claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will not have a significant edge. The concept renders align with this assumption since it shows very little display curvature on the Ultra model.

However, reliable tipster Ice Universe has offered a major correction. First, the tipster claims the cream colour option for the flagship smartphone shown in the renders is slightly off.

The beige color of the S23 Ultra is closer to cream, which is different from the beige color of the Fold4. This cream color is very advanced and has an excellent texture. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2022

Moreover, Ice Universe compares this colourway with ice-cream "cream." He believes it is not beige. He believes the cream colour is "very advanced" with an "excellent texture."

Aside from this, Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will not have a flat-screen. In fact, he thinks the flagship phone will come with curved edges.

Qwaider, on the other hand, claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a nearly completely flat display. It will be interesting to see whether the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with curved edges when Samsung unveils the handset along with the Galaxy S23 series phones in early February.