Xiaomi is on the verge of unveiling three new smartphones under its 13 series. These include Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Lite. Ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones have been subject to many leaks and rumours. For instance, the colour options, design, and global price of the entire Xiaomi 13 lineup were recently tipped by noted leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore.

According to an earlier report, the Xiaomi 13 series' global launch will take place during the MWC 2023, held from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona. After the Xiaomi 13 series global launch, the company's Chinese wing will reportedly deviate its focus to the brand's most powerful flagship phone yet, dubbed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could go official in April this year. Ahead of its rumoured launch, the upcoming Realme phone has appeared online. Tech blog TechGoing recently shared some official-looking case images of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. As expected, these images give us a glimpse into the upcoming handset's rear design.

The clear case of Xiaomi 13 Ultra. #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/p3cBqXxsXm — Sunay Gourkhede (@Tech_Wallah) February 23, 2023

The newly surfaced alleged case images suggest the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will resemble last year's Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It is also worth mentioning that the 12S Ultra is only available in China. Furthermore, the leaked images confirm the presence of a mammoth round-shaped camera module like the one on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

A side view of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra case shows the camera module will stick out from the rest of the back. The rear panel houses four centrally-aligned round-shaped cutouts. So, it is safe to assume that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will have four rear-mounted cameras. Past leaks suggest the phone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX989 main camera with gimbal optimization.

Moreover, the camera module has a pill-shaped cutout at the top. The LED flash and microphone will probably sit inside the rest of the cutouts available on the camera island. The right edge seems to have cutouts for a power button and the volume up/down buttons. Also, the top edge has a few cutouts, which are probably for a microphone, speaker, and IR blaster.

Last week, an image of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra surfaced online. Notably, the leaked case images of the handset align with the previously spotted image of the upcoming smartphone.