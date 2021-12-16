Sarah Ferguson shared her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and said Princess Diana would be beaming with pride at her sons if she were alive today.

The Duchess of York was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during an interview on the Italian talk show "Porta a Porta" on Tuesday. She said the important thing now is that they are both happy in their chosen path. The couple stepped back as senior royals in March 2020 and they have since settled down in Santa Barbara, California with their two children Lilibet and Archie.

"The most important thing—and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that—is they are happy. And she makes him happy," Sarah Ferguson said.

"...And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now," she added, referencing that somber moment when Prince Harry and his brother walked behind their mother's coffin during her funeral procession in 1997.

The 62-year old said that if Princess Diana was alive today, she "would be very proud of her sons and their wives." She said the Princess of Wales would be just like her, "obsessed with her grandchildren because that's what she loved."

The "Her Heart For A Compass" author has grandchildren August and Beatrice from her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, respectively. Meanwhile, Princess Diana has five, three from Prince William and Kate Middleton (Prince George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte) and two from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Archie and Lilibet).

The Duchess of York shared that the late royal adored Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. "She adored the boys. This would be her haven. Her heaven," she continued adding that if Princess Diana with her right now she would say, "'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen' because each has got her own voice."

Sarah Ferguson previously shared her hope that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain committed to each other when asked about their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. She said she does not want to give them any advice but hopes that they stay happy.