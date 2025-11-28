When Sarah Hyland — widely known for her role as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family — took to the stage at the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside cast‑mates from the Broadway musical Just in Time, jaws dropped. Hyland belted out classics such as 'Mack The Knife' and joined Jonathan Groff on 'Splish Splash', delivering a performance that proved she's more than just a sitcom star. Fans immediately flooded social media with reactions, 'Sarah Hyland has pipes!!!' — many admitting they had no idea she could sing so powerfully.

Hyland's Broadway journey is far from new. She made her theatrical debut at aged 16 in Grey Gardens and has since appeared off‑Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors. Earlier in 2025, she played Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby before joining Just in Time on 8 October in the role of legendary singer Connie Francis. Her Macy's Parade appearance therefore felt less like a stunt and more like a natural extension of a steadily evolving stage career.

In wrapping up, Hyland's performance at the Parade underscores a striking artistic transformation — from beloved TV actress to confident musical theatre performer. For fans who grew up watching her on their screens, this could be the watershed moment prompting a reappraisal, Sarah Hyland isn't just funny — she's got a voice worth hearing.