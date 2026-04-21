Leaving a job often feels like closing a chapter. Final pay arrives, benefits change, and retirement accounts are moved to a new provider. For many workers in the US, rolling over a 401k is one of the last financial tasks after leaving an employer. Once the transfer is complete, most people assume the process is finished.

Yet a small timing detail can mean money is quietly left behind. A recent example involving a former employee of Amazon shows how easily this can happen. After leaving the company, Roger Ma, a certified financial planner in Washington, D.C., revealed that his wife transferred the retirement savings from Fidelity Investments into another retirement account.

The rollover was completed in early February and appeared straightforward. The balance moved successfully and the account seemed finished. Weeks later, a routine login revealed something unexpected.

Surprise Deposit After Leaving

Ma's wife left Amazon at the end of January. The retirement balance was rolled over soon afterwards. However, the employer matching contribution for 2026 arrived about two months after the employee's final day. The payment appeared roughly a month after the rollover had already been completed.

The funds were still sitting in the original account. To transfer the money, Ma had to contact Fidelity and initiate a second rollover. The amount was modest, but it represented part of the employer's retirement contribution. Without checking the account again, the money could easily have remained unnoticed.

According to retirement account rollover firm Capitalize, there were 31.9 million left-behind or forgotten 401(k) accounts, worth approximately $2.1 trillion as of July 2025.

Why Employer Matches Can Arrive Later

Employer matching contributions often follow a different processing schedule from employee contributions. Workers usually see their own retirement deposits appear shortly after each pay period. Employer matches are sometimes calculated and deposited later, depending on the company's payroll cycle and retirement plan administration.

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Guidance published by the Internal Revenue Service states that employers must follow the contribution schedule set out in their retirement plan documents, but the timing of those deposits can vary. Because of this, the final employer contribution may appear weeks after an employee has already left a company. If the worker has already completed a rollover, the payment remains in the original retirement account until it is moved again.

Why The Money Can Be Overlooked

Once workers transfer their retirement savings, they often stop monitoring the old account. Statements may no longer arrive. Login details are forgotten. The account gradually disappears from everyday financial management.

Research and guidance from Vanguard note that forgotten retirement accounts are a common issue among workers who change jobs several times during their careers. Even small balances can remain unclaimed if account holders never revisit their old plans.

A Simple Step to Avoid Missing Money

A brief follow-up check can prevent the problem. Workers who roll over a retirement account can log in again several weeks later to confirm that no additional contributions have been posted.

If new funds appear, the account holder can request another rollover to move the balance into their current retirement plan. The process usually takes only a short request through the plan administrator.

A Reminder During Job Changes

Changing jobs already involves many financial adjustments. Health benefits change. Payroll schedules shift. Retirement savings move between providers. During these transitions it is easy to assume the rollover process is complete once the balance has been transferred.

Yet a final look at the old account may reveal money that arrived later than expected. For workers who have recently left a job, checking that account one more time may ensure that no retirement savings are left behind.