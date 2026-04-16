Meghan Markle spoke with striking candour about the years of digital harassment she says she has endured, during a visit to youth mental health organisation Batyr in Melbourne on Thursday. Addressing a group of young advocates at Swinburne University of Technology, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on the long-term psychological impact of life as a global public figure constantly under online scrutiny.

In her speech, Markle also urged the audience to stay strong because social media, which is 'predicated on cruelty to get clicks', is unlikely to change. The engagement focused on the necessity of online safety as Markle and Prince Harry continue their four-day tour of Australia.

Meghan Markle Claims A Decade Of Relentless Digital Attacks

During the classroom session, Markle asserted that she has been 'bullied and attacked' for a decade already. The former actress has endured negative headlines since she began dating Prince Harry, and things have worsened since they married and left the royal family.

'For now ten years, every day for ten years, I've been bullied and attacked,' Markle said. 'And I was the most trolled person in the entire world, man or woman. But I'm still here.'

The Duchess linked her experiences to the broader 'billion-dollar industry.' of social media, which she characterised as being 'completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks.' She warned the young audience that they must develop internal resilience to survive the digital landscape.

She also shared the quote printed on a 'little bag,' she received from a friend, which she reportedly read every single day in the hope that it would encourage young people when they feel anxious or depressed.

'My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who and how you are to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness and to allow humour to lighten the burden of your tender heart,' Markle added.

Prince Harry joined the discussion to support his wife's statements and praise local legislative efforts. He described the Australian government's decision to ban social media for children under the age of 16 as 'epic.' from a leadership standpoint.

'Your government was the first country in the world to bring about a ban. We can sit here and debate the pros and cons of the ban, I'm not here to judge that. All I will say from a responsibility and leadership standpoint: epic,' Prince Harry said. 'Because so many countries have now followed suit, but it should have never got to that. And now the ban is in place, what follows.'

The Duchess of Sussex said she had been “the most trolled woman in the world” while discussing the negative effects of social media with young people in Melbourne.



🔗: https://t.co/El4Ibho8Qq pic.twitter.com/iN1R7Fy8ac — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 16, 2026

Social Media Reactions Highlight Deepening Public Polarisation

Despite the gravity of Meghan Markle's words about the bullying she endured, the reactions remained negative. A significant portion of the digital response remained critical of the couple's public platform.

Several users suggested that 'seeking validation so blatantly' only serves to increase public resentment toward the Sussexes. Critics argued that if the attention is truly distressing, the 'Horrible Bosses' actress should close her Instagram account and live a private life, away from the public spotlight.

'Close your Instagram account,stop exposing your children on social media and please STOP whining. Maybe then you'll get less attention it's not rocket science,' one critic suggested.

Meanwhile, others called out Markle for her alleged bad attitude toward those who worked for her. One claimed she has 'calculated and manipulated' her way through various public controversies, and she allegedly 'caused pain to many in her path with not a care in the world.' 'Meg is TOXIC.. Money is her only motivation,' another critic wrote.

Close your Instagram account,stop exposing your children on social media and please STOP whining. Maybe then you’ll get less attention it’s not rocket science — Karon Lucas (@KaronLucas3169) April 16, 2026

This is a person who has calculated and manipulated caused pain to many in her path with not a care in the world.

Meg is TOXIC.. Money is her only motivation ❗ — D. Nirvana G (@DNirvanaG165956) April 16, 2026

She trolled the RF with lies and slander as P Philip lay dying.

She stayed silent when her attack Squad accused Catherine of lying about cancer.

She has multiple allegations of bullying her staff.

She contributed to the trolling book Finding Freedom and lied about it. 👇 pic.twitter.com/s77NDAwh0U — Bee Awake (@BeeAwake2) April 16, 2026

Whatever Meghan's misfortunes are, she did it to herself. Her arrogance, jealousy, greed, non stop lies, and evil behavior have destroyed her reputations for ever . — PetraMaria (@PetraMaria489) April 16, 2026

Despite the backlash, some also defended Markle. One supporter said the harassment aimed at Markle was 'so grotesque' that female MPs had to issue an open letter condemning the attacks against Prince Harry's wife. 'She has been subjected to an unprecedented level of hostility from both the press and social media.

'People are just EVIL,' Markle's defender wrote.

The press harassment was so grotesque it forced female MPs to issue an open letter condemning the vicious, targeted attacks on Meghan. She has been subjected to an unprecedented level of hostility from both the press and social media. People are just EVIL pic.twitter.com/sl59rdwBgv — Timetologon (@timetologout) April 16, 2026

This divide illustrates the ongoing challenge the couple faces in shifting their public narrative away from personal grievances.

Sussexes Among the Most Disliked Celebrities Of 2025

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Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's focus on mental health advocacy, public opinion data suggests their popularity continues to decline. Markle has officially retained the top spot as the most disliked celebrity in 2025. Prince Harry also remains within the top five of the same list, indicating a broader struggle for the couple to regain public favour in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Critics often cite a perceived lack of accountability and 'non-stop lies' as the primary reasons for their disapproval. Many remain frustrated by the couple's decision to 'troll the Royal Family with lies and slander' after they stepped back from their duties and relocated to California. Allegations of bullying directed at her former staff overshadow Markle's current charitable efforts.

Furthermore, the Sussexes' significant financial deals have drawn scrutiny regarding their motivations. Their multi-million Netflix partnership has led many to view their advocacy as a commercialised extension of their personal brand. As long as this perception persists, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may find it difficult to separate their message of digital kindness from their own polarising reputation.